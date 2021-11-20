EFL highlights and round-up: Fulham go top; Sunderland beat Ipswich

Fulham swept back to the top of the Sky Bet Championship after cruising to their seventh straight win with a 4-1 victory over Barnsley at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic struck the opener and cued up the second for Fabio Carvalho to sum up the size of the task facing the visitors' new boss Poya Asbaghi.

Neeskens Kebano increased Fulham's advantage midway through the second half and despite a consolation from Victor Adeboyejo, Fulham's Harry Wilson sealed a convincing win late on as Fulham moved a point above Bournemouth, who play Derby on Sunday.

Ten-man West Brom gave up more ground on the division's top two as they sunk to their fourth straight away defeat in a 1-0 reversal at Huddersfield.

Danel Sinani's sixth-minute strike proved enough for the home side, while the Baggies had Jake Livermore sent off midway through the second half for a high tackle.

Matt Crooks headed an early opener but Chris Wilder failed to summon a win in his first match in charge of Middlesbrough, who were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Millwall.

The Lions levelled through Sol Bamba's own goal in the 27th minute as Boro were forced to endure their fourth straight game without a win.

Steve Morison had better luck in his first game since being confirmed as Cardiff's new permanent boss, as the Bluebirds came from behind to win 2-1 at Preston.

Sean Maguire put the hosts in front after just two minutes but Mark McGuinness headed an equaliser at the start of the second half before James Collins nodded home a 66th-minute winner.

Coventry were indebted to 'keeper Simon Moore for a superb late save to deny Morgan Gibbs-White as the Sky Blues held on for a goalless draw at Sheffield United.

Goals from Mario Vrancic and Tyrese Campbell saw Stoke boost their play-off push with a 2-0 win over Peterborough, although the victory was tainted by Sam Surridge's sending-off in injury-time.

That result helped Hull bounce out of the bottom three in place of Posh as they won 2-0 against 10-man Birmingham.

George Honeyman gave the Tigers the lead before Gary Gardner was sent off shortly before half-time following an off-the-ball incident.

Mallik Wilks struck Hull's second in the 57th minute to make it two wins in a row for Gavin McCann's men.

Bristol City's bid to return to winning ways was denied by a late Ben Brereton-Diaz equaliser for Blackburn at Ashton Gate.

Callum O'Dowda had put the home side in front in the 34th minute but the visitors fought back to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Reading and Nottingham Forest also shared the points as Scott Dann's 64th-minute effort cancelled out Philip Zinckernagel's fourth-minute strike for the visitors.

Keshi Anderson scored in the 86th minute to salvage a point for Blackpool at Swansea, who had led through Joel Piroe's first-half opener.

Sky Bet League One

Charlton's impressive run of form continued as they made it four wins from five with a 2-0 victory over League One leaders Plymouth with second-half goals from Ben Purrington and Conor Washington.

Plymouth's second loss of the season helped Rotherham close the gap at the top of the table with a 3-1 over Cambridge.

Ben Wiles opened the scoring for the Millers before Daniel Barlaser doubled the lead just before half-time with a penalty after a foul from Jack Iredale.

Sam Smith scored six minutes into the second half for the U's but Freddie Ladapo squashed any chance of a comeback, netting Rotherham's third 10 minutes before time.

Sunderland broke their streak of three losses with a 2-0 win against Ipswich at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats left it late and took the lead through Luke O'Nien in the 85th minute before Aiden McGeady wrapped the game up, smashing home a spot-kick in injury-time.

Sheffield Wednesday hung on to beat Accrington 3-2 after initially taking the lead with three goals in nine minutes.

Chey Dunkley, Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi set the Owls up before goals from Lewis Mansell and Joel Mumbongo saw a potential comeback, but the visitors were able to see the game out.

Sam Vokes scored the sole goal for Wycombe to beat Bolton 1-0 despite the Chairboys having a penalty missed by Anis Mehmeti earlier in the game.

MK Dons remain fifth in the table with Max Watters scoring the only goal of the game against Burton.

Cheltenham beat 10-man Shrewsbury 2-1 to rise up to 11th in the table.

The Shrews took the lead in the opening five minutes through Daniel Udoh before Elliott Bennett was dismissed for a handball in the penalty area.

Conor Thomas converted the subsequent spot-kick and the Robins were able to take advantage of the extra man when Kyle Joseph scored the winner in the 66th minute.

Leading League One goalscorer Cole Stockton scored in the final minutes as Morecambe earned their first win in six games to beat 10-man Fleetwood 2-1.

The Shrimps took the lead through Callum Jones in the 11th minute before Callum Johnson pulled Fleetwood level in the 82nd minute.

Stockton fired in a long-range winner to seal the three points and Anthony Pilkington was sent off for dissent in the aftermath.

Portsmouth also left it late to secure three points and beat Wimbledon 2-1.

The Dons took the lead in the first half when Ollie Palmer scored a penalty but Michael Jacobs was able to level the scores before Marcus Harness netted in the 89th minute to make it back-to-back wins for Pompey.

Bottom side Crewe earned their second victory of the season with a 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Gillingham.

Christopher Long and Tom Lowery got the goals for the Railwaymen as they closed in on Doncaster, who drew 0-0 with Lincoln.

Sky Bet League Two

Forest Green maintained their two-point lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two after easing to a 3-1 win at Hartlepool.

Jordan Taylor-Moore fired the visitors in front after just four minutes and further strikes from Jamille Matt and Matt Stevens effectively sealed their win before half-time.

Hartlepool rallied through Nicky Featherstone's 80th-minute penalty but Jamie Sterry was later sent off for the hosts as Rob Edwards' men made it five league games unbeaten.

Exeter stretched their club record unbeaten league run to 15 games but they were forced to battle for their 2-1 win over struggling Carlisle in Devon.

The visitors, now without a league win in 11, had Jon Mellish sent off just before the break but it took until the hour-mark for the Grecians to go ahead through Sam Nombe.

Jake Caprice added Exeter's second 10 minutes from time before Jordan Gibson gave the Cumbrians some hope with a late strike.

Port Vale's six-game unbeaten league run came to a halt as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at struggling Oldham.

Vale opened the scoring through David Worrall and were in front again early in the second half when James Gibbons responded to Davis Kellior-Dunn's leveller.

But the home side, without a win in four, rallied again to level through Sam Hart in the 81st minute before Aaron Martin's stoppage-time own goal sealed the points.

Scunthorpe remained bottom of the table after blowing an early lead to fall 3-1 at Mansfield.

Myles Hippolyte's 15th-minute penalty gave the Iron hope but Ollie Clarke levelled 13 minutes later, then grabbed his second to seal the Stags' win on the hour after Jordan Bowery had put them in front.

Leyton Orient came back from behind to beat Sutton 4-1 and extend their unbeaten league run to seven games.

Isaac Olaofe put the visitors in front but Theo Archibald levelled and Harry Smith's second-half double completed the comeback before Tom James' added-time strike.

Paul Glatzel's 75th-minute header helped Tranmere ended a run of three straight defeats with a 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers.

The home side led 2-0 after 22 minutes through Josh Grant and Sam Nicholson, but Calum MacDonald replied swiftly before the visitors went on to claim a point.

Salford claimed their first win in five as goals from Matt Lund and Jason Lowe gave them a 2-0 win at Harrogate while James Tilley scored the only goal of the game in the 56th minute as Crawley roused themselves after four straight losses to win 1-0 at Barrow.

Charles Vernam's 67th-minute equaliser earned Bradford a 1-1 draw at home to Northampton, while Jack Payne's late strike gave Swindon a 2-1 win at Newport.

Stevenage marked their first game since the departure of boss Alex Revell by claiming their first win in seven as Elliott List's penalty earned a 1-0 win against Colchester, while Rochdale extended their unbeaten league run to six games after a goalless draw at Walsall.