Erling Haaland scores on return from injury as Borussia Dortmund beat Wolfsburg - European round-up

Erling Haaland scored on his comeback with a second-half volley as Borussia Dortmund came from a goal down to beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 on Saturday and go provisionally top of the Bundesliga.

The Norwegian striker scored in the 81st minute after coming on as a second-half substitute following his recovery from a hip flexor muscle injury that had sidelined him since mid-October.

With their sixth win in the last seven league matches, Dortmund - having crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday after a 3-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon - moved up to 30 points, two ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich, who are in action later on Saturday against Arminia Bielefeld.

The Bundesliga's top two teams face each other next weekend.

"A lot has happened in the past few days. But we played a good game and the result stands above everything else," Dortmund's Julian Brandt said.

Image: Haaland was a second-half substitute for Dortmund

"We are extremely happy. Now we have a good full week to prepare for Bayern and we will go into that game with a lot of confidence."

The Wolves took a second-minute lead through Wout Weghorst, who headed in at the near post to complete a textbook break that had left the Dortmund back line exposed.

The Ruhr valley club levelled with an Emre Can penalty in the 35th minute after captain Marco Reus was brought down in the box by Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix.

Donyell Malen put them in front by rifling in from a Reus pass to score for the third consecutive game in all competitions.

There was more good news for Dortmund, with Haaland making a second-half substitute appearance and looking as sharp as ever ahead of the big game against the Bavarians.

He needed only eight minutes on the pitch to bag his 10th league goal in seven appearances, volleying in from close range to become the youngest ever player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals at 21 years and 128 days.

Ligue 1: Lille squander late penalty against Nantes

Champions Lille failed to convert a late penalty and remained in the bottom half of the Ligue 1 table when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Nantes on Saturday.

The result left Lille stuck in 12th spot, with 18 points from 15 matches, one point behind their visitors who remained in 11th.

Jonathan David had his 80th-minute penalty saved by Alban Lafont after Fabio had given away the spot kick, and been sent off, for tugging on the shirt of Mehmet Celik.

It was an unconvincing effort from the Canadian international and proved a comfortable stop for the Nantes goalkeeper.

Lille, whose domestic form has contrasted with their Champions League exploits where they top their group with one game to play, went ahead early when veteran Burak Yilmaz crashed home a right-footed shot.

The ninth-minute goal was set up by Jonathan Bamba and suggested Lille could break a spiral of disappointing Ligue 1 form.

But, as had happened six times previously this season, they failed to hold on to their lead as Nantes equalised in the 24th minute.

Ludovic Blas shrugged off the defensive attention of both Tiago Djalo and captain Jose Fonte to squeeze his shot inside the post to make it 1-1.

Nantes might have taken the lead six minutes later but the effort of former Manchester United fullback Fabio cannoned back off the upright.

Nantes's Pedro Chirivella missed a good chance with some 30 minutes left before Lille came back strongly to dominate the closing stages but squandered their chance to take all three points.

Later on Saturday, second-placed Nice entertain Metz while Sunday's standout fixtures see leaders Paris St Germain, with 37 points, visit Saint Etienne and third-placed Rennes go to Lorient.