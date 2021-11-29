England vs Latvia preview: Nikita Parris to be rested for World Cup qualifier

Nikita Parris will miss England Women's World Cup qualifier against Latvia on Tuesday night.
The Arsenal forward, who came off the bench during the second half of Saturday's 1-0 win over Austria, has left the Lionesses' squad in order to get some rest.
An FA statement said: "Parris will return home for a few days rest after a busy 14 months of domestic and international football."
- White on target as England stay perfect
- How the teams lined up | Match stats
- England's WCQ fixtures | WCQ Table
The 27-year-old was part of Great Britain's squad for the Tokyo Olympics during the summer, in which she also moved from Lyon to Arsenal.
Head coach Sarina Wiegman said: "There is not a big problem, she is OK.
"Nikita has had so much of a load, during the last two years. From Lyon to England, she hardly had any rest.
"During the week we had some chats with her, and also with the medical staff.
"After the game, together with her, we decided it was good for her to have a few days off.
"Our squad is fit, everyone can play tomorrow, so it was an option to give her some days off."
No replacement will be called up, meaning England will have a squad of 22 players for the game.
Wiegman's squad top Group D with five wins from five so far - and they beat Latvia 10-0 when the teams met in Riga last month.
Asked about things the team could work on with regard to Tuesday's match, Wiegman said: "Just get our game to the next level again.
"So, speed up the game, have high ball tempo but being patient, have runs behind the defence. We're just putting emphasis on those things all the time.
"And then in the final third, stay aggressive, keep scanning and composed and, of course, ruthless to get the ball in the net.
"Things like that, and then the team has to collaborate really well, so stay connected and co-operate well, so we can create many, many chances and score these goals."