Jermain Defoe dropped from Rangers coaching team, confirms Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has dropped Jermain Defoe from his Rangers coaching staff, but insists the striker can still play a major role on the pitch.
The 39-year-old former England international was handed the coaching job by Steven Gerrard when he signed a new one-year deal in the summer.
Defoe came on late in Sunday's 3-1 win at Livingston, making just his second appearance of the season.
Van Bronckhorst has brought in Roy Makaay, former Ajax youth expert Dave Vos, Yori Bosschaart and Arno Phillps meaning Defoe is no longer needed on the coaching
But the Dutchman wants to get the striker more involved in the playing side again.
Van Bronckhorst said: "Jermain's been really good. When I came here of course he was part of the coaching staff but also a player.
"He's also busy with his training badges, which is really good because we've already started thinking about team processes and tactical possibilities.
"But for now Jermain is still a player and we'll use him only as a player.
"The quality that he has is sometimes needed in games.
"Of course, Kemar Roofe has been out for the last two games. Jermain couldn't play in Europe because he wasn't eligible but I think he can still have an important role this season."
Roofe is set to return to the Ibrox squad for Gers' match against Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday, which is live on Sky Sports.
The manager also hopes Filip Helander will be back soon too.
The Sweden defender has not featured since undergoing knee surgery back in September but is back out on the pitch.
Van Bronckhorst said: "We have to slowly bring him back to fitness levels required to play games.
"Hopefully, we expect him to take part in training some time this month."