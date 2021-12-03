Supporting Prostate Cancer UK: The Sky Sports Football Quizmas Cracker

Men, we are with you.

With one in eight men in the UK diagnosed with prostate cancer, Sky Sports is urging sports fans to join the charity in the fight against prostate cancer - the most common cancer in men.

As part of a Sky Sports content series with Prostate Cancer UK, Adam Smith hosts the Football Quizmas Cracker from Monday December 6 alongside popular pundits Paul Merson, Jamie Carragher, Karen Carney and Micah Richards, with the show available to watch on the Sky Sports Football YouTube.

On a fun, raucous and highly competitive quiz, the quartet come together in a bid to normalise the conversation around prostate cancer.

"You don't want to go to the doctors and hear bad news, but we need to," Richards says. "If you catch it at source, it can help you. It affects one in four black men as well. Some people wouldn't even know what it is. You never think it's you but the figures are staggering."

Merson adds: "In raising awareness, it's about wanting to help one extra person. It's then their family and their lives that hopefully will be better. I still don't feel prostate cancer is at the forefront of people's minds so we need to get the message out there.

Prostate Cancer UK has developed a simple, easy to use online prostate cancer risk checker anyone can use. Find out your risk in the next 30 seconds on Prostate Cancer UK's website.

Carney says: "It's about creating a safe space for people to speak about it and be made aware and comfortable to go out and check the risks to prevent it from going any further. It's so important and so many people have been touched by prostate cancer. We have to do something about it. If you can get it early, then that will help."

Prostate cancer affects in 1 in 8 men in the UK. That's a dad, grandad, brother, partner or best mate. Join Prostate Cancer UK and help beat the most common cancer in men. Buy a "Man of Men" today and help save men's lives.