EFL round-up: Sunderland, Rotherham hit five

Rotherham remain top of League One after a 5-1 home win against Gillingham.

The Millers had to come from behind to preserve their long unbeaten run, having last suffered defeat on September 11.

Olly Lee put the visitors in front after only five minutes but goals from Freddie Ladapo and Mickel Miller turned the game on its head before half-time.

Daniel Barlaser added a third from the penalty spot just before the hour mark to ensure victory for the league leaders, before Gillingham finished with 10 men after Ryan Jackson received his second yellow card after 71 minutes.

Barlaser saw a second spot-kick crash back off the crossbar but he made amends for that miss with his second goal of the night with 10 minutes remaining. Chiedozie Ogbene completed the scoring late on.

Wycombe are still only behind the Millers on goal difference after they beat Burton 2-1 at Adams Park.

Brandon Hanlan and Garath McCleary put Wanderers in control at the break but Conor Shaughnessy pulled a goal back for the Brewers, although they were unable to find another for a point.

Nathan Broadhead's double and further goals from Ross Stewart, Alex Pritchard and Leon Dajaku saw Sunderland climb up to third with a 5-0 win against Morecambe at the Stadium of Light.

Crewe and Fleetwood gave their survival hopes a boost with victories. A couple of penalties from Mikael Mandron saw the Alex win 2-0 at home against Lincoln, who had Timothy Eyoma sent off.

Harrison Biggins' brace and a Gerard Garner goal gave Fleetwood a 3-0 win against Bolton, who also finished with 10 men after Ricardo Santos' red card.

Second-half goals from Luke McCormick and Ayoub Assal saw AFC Wimbledon win 2-0 at Accrington, while Jayden Stockley and Alex Gilbey were on the score sheet in Charlton's 2-0 victory against Ipswich at The Valley.

Joe Ironside scored a hat-trick as Cambridge won 5-0 at Cheltenham, while Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday drew 0-0 at Fratton Park. The Owls had Massimo Luongo sent off midway through the second half.

James Henry struck late on to give Oxford a 2-1 win at bottom club Doncaster.

Sky Bet League Two

Forest Green maintained their six-point lead at the top of League Two after a 4-1 victory at Harrogate.

Northampton maintained their chase and second spot with a 2-1 win at Exeter at St James Park, which saw the Grecians drop out of the top three.

Their spot in third was taken by Port Vale, who won 2-1 at Bristol Rovers - who finished the game with nine men at the Memorial Stadium.

Swindon missed the chance to close the gap on the pacesetters as they were thumped 4-1 at Leyton Orient - with the latter moving up to seventh.

Sutton are in sixth as they lost a two-goal lead after going down to 10 men at Newport. County winning 3-2 with a late Matty Dolan penalty.

Elsewhere, Scunthorpe remain bottom of the table after a 1-1 draw at Stevenage.

Oldham stay in the relegation zone in 23rd after a last-gasp 1-0 defeat to Tranmere at Boundary Park.

Mansfield continued their rise with a 1-0 win over Carlisle, while Walsall and Crawley drew 1-1.