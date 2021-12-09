Women's Super League match previews, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of the weekend's WSL action, with two games on Sky Sports.

Reading vs Chelsea - Saturday, kick-off 11.20am, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Team news

Emma Harries is pushing for a start for Reading Women after recent goals from the bench against West Ham and Brighton.

Chelsea may rotate their line-up after a busy week with three games in six days, with Sophie Ingle one of those likely to miss out after starting both their FA Cup final win and Champions League draw with Juventus.

Opta stats

Reading have never beaten Chelsea in the FA Women's Super League in 10 previous attempts (D2 L8), losing the last five in a row by an aggregate score of 17-3.

Reading have won three of their last four FA Women's Super League matches (D1), as many as in their previous 23 combined (W3 D9 L11).

Chelsea have won their last seven FA WSL matches - their joint-longest winning run within a single season, also winning seven in a row during the 2018-19 season. The Blues have only had one longer winning run in the WSL, winning nine in a row across two seasons between August 2015 and May 2016.

Chelsea have lost one of their last 43 away FA Women's Super League matches (W29 D13) and have kept a clean sheet in nine of their last 12 on the road.

Reading have recorded a shot conversion rate of 16.1% in the FA WSL this season, the third-best tally behind Arsenal (18.2%) and opponents Chelsea (17.8%).

Since the start of last season, Chelsea's Fran Kirby has started 22 matches in the FA WSL and been directly involved in 38 goals in those matches (22 goals, 16 assists).

Chelsea duo Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby have combined for 18 FA WSL goals, the most of any two players in the competition's history, despite only playing alongside one another in 26 games in the competition.

Brighton vs Manchester United - Sunday, kick-off 12.30pm

Team news

Brighton have no new injury worries and neither do Manchester United, who are looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal last time out.

Opta stats

Brighton and Hove Albion have won seven of their last nine home FA Women's Super League matches (L2), keeping five clean sheets.

Manchester United are winless in four FA WSL matches (D3 L1) - before this run, they had never gone more than two games without a win in the WSL.

None of Brighton's last 19 FA WSL matches have ended as a draw (W11 L8) - the last team to have 20 consecutive games without a draw was Arsenal between April 2018 and November 2020, a WSL record 46 games in a row.

Man Utd have conceded 13 goals in their last seven FA Women's Super League matches (W2 D3 L2) - before this, the previous 13 goals they had conceded came over a 16-game spell.

48% of Brighton's goals in the FA Women's Super League have been scored via set-pieces (29/60), with their last goal scored against Leicester a direct free-kick goal by Maisie Symonds.

Man Utd have only made a total of 10 changes to their starting XIs in between FA WSL matches this season, the fewest of any side.

Seven of Brighton's last eight FA WSL goals have been scored in the second half of matches, with their last two goals at home in the competition coming in the 86th minute or later.

Man Utd's Ella Toone has been directly involved in 11 of their last 19 FA WSL goals (6 goals, 5 assists), scoring their last goal in the 1-1 draw with Everton on MD7.

Everton vs West Ham - Sunday, kick-off 1pm

Team news

Everton could be without Claire Emslie after she missed the 1-0 win over Durham in the Continental Cup last weekend ith injury.

West Ham could be unchanged despite a three-week break since their last match, a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Opta stats

Everton have won 10 points in their last six FA WSL games (W3 D1 L2), six more than in their previous six matches (W1 D1 L4).

In their three FA WSL matches under Jean-Luc Vasseur, Everton have faced just seven shots on target, the joint-fewest in the league in this time along with Chelsea.

Since the start of April, only Arsenal (10) and Chelsea (8) have kept more FA Women's Super League clean sheets than West Ham (7).

West Ham have registered the most direct attacks of any side in the FA WSL this season (16), while only three teams have had fewer such attacks than Everton (6) - Aston Villa (4), Birmingham (4) and Brighton (3).

The two players to commit the most fouls in the FA WSL this season without earning a yellow or red card are Everton's Izzy Christiansen and West Ham's Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (12 each).

West Ham's Dagny Brynjarsdóttir netted her second FA WSL goal in their 1-0 win over Spurs - the only Icelandic player with more in FA WSL history is Katrin Omarsdottir (4 - three for Liverpool, one for Doncaster).

Everton's Toni Duggan has attempted 15 shots in the FA WSL this season but is yet to score - it's the most shots of any player without scoring so far this campaign.

Birmingham vs Man City - Sunday, kick-off 2pm

Team news

There could be new faces in the Birmingham team with more time spent working under interim manager Darren Carter, whose new side were thumped 5-0 by Chelsea last time out.

Manchester City could finally welcome back Lucy Bronze from injury, although captain Steph Houghton remains sidelined.

Opta stats

Birmingham have lost their last six FA WSL matches against Manchester City, failing to score in each of their last five.

After a run of one win in six FA WSL matches (D1 L4), Manchester City won 5-0 against Aston Villa last time out, keeping a clean sheet for the first time since MD1 against Everton.

Birmingham City are the only FA WSL side yet to lead in a match this season, while also trailing for the most minutes of any side (444), falling behind in the fourth minute of their 5-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Manchester City have had more shots on target than anyone else in the FA WSL this season (59) while only Aston Villa (14) have had fewer than Birmingham (16).

Birmingham managed just two shots in their 5-0 defeat to Chelsea, with only Aston Villa against Man City (1) having fewer in an FA WSL match this season.

Manchester City have the lowest PPDA (passes per opposition defensive action) of any side in the FA WSL this season (9.4), while opponents Birmingham have the largest figure of any side (17.8).

Man City's Ellen White has been involved in three goals in her last three FA WSL appearances against Birmingham (1 goal, 2 assists).

Manchester City's Hayley Raso has scored seven goals in the FA WSL, and every time she has scored in a game it has been more than once: two braces against Aston Villa (for Everton and Man City last time out) and a hat-trick against Brighton.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Sunday, kick-off 6pm

Team news

There are no new injury worries for Aston Villa, while Tottenham's Kit Graham may be a notable absentee for the visitors after limping out of the defeat to West Ham in Spurs' last game.

Opta stats

Aston Villa went on an eight-game unbeaten run in the FA WSL between April and September (W2 D6), but have since lost four of their following five games in the competition (W1), conceding 13 goals in the four defeats.

After winning five consecutive FA WSL matches between May and October, keeping four clean sheets in the process, Spurs are since winless in four league matches, conceding at least once in each game (D2 L2).

Aston Villa had just one shot in their 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on MD8, the fourth time they'd had one or fewer shots in an FA WSL match - only Birmingham City have done so more often in WSL history (five times).

Spurs have conceded just six goals in the FA WSL this season, with only Arsenal (3) and Chelsea (5) conceding fewer. They have, however, faced 100 shots, which is 29 more than Arsenal and 48 more than Chelsea.

Aston Villa have had fewer shots on target than any FA WSL side this season (14) but have scored with five of those, a ratio of 36%.

The two duos to combine to create the most chances for one another in the FA WSL without assisting one another - Chioma Ubogagu and Kit Graham (10) & Rachel Williams and Ria Percival (9) - both play for Tottenham Hotspur.

Remi Allen is the only player in the current Aston Villa squad to have previously scored against Tottenham in the FA WSL. Allen put former side Reading ahead against Spurs in the 88th minute of an FA WSL match in December 2019.

Arsenal vs Leicester - Sunday, kick-off 6.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Team news

Arsenal will again miss Leah Williamson through injury, but Carlotte Wubben-Moy could return in defence.

Leicester have injury worries of their own, with Connie Schofield and Lachante Paul both absent.

Opta stats