Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for November

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, December 13 at 3pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the November entries for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award here

Rhian Brewster - Blackburn Rovers vs SHEFFIELD UNITED - November 6

Brewster, a £23.5m buy, hadn't scored in 35 league games for the Blades. He would have taken a tap-in. Instead, he made the net bulge with a blistering thigh-high volley on the run.

Philip Zinckernagel - Reading vs NOTTINGHAM FOREST - November 20

The Dane took five Reading players out of the game as he collected the ball, played a quick one-two, then slalomed his way towards goal before arrowing his shot into the bottom corner.

Andre Gray - Derby County vs QUEENS PARK RANGERS - November 29

Last-gasp winners don't come any sweeter. It seemed the post had denied QPR until Gray, his back to goal, controlled the ball, touched it on, then volleyed home in one beguiling blur.

Head here to vote on Twitter!

Sky Bet League One

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the November entries for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award here

Ben Worman - Morecambe vs CAMBRIDGE UNITED - November 2

In just his second EFL start, the 20-year-old scored his first EFL goal. Will he ever better a hooked control with his left foot beautifully setting up a scorching volley from 20 yards?

Cole Stockton - Fleetwood Town vs MORECAMBE - November 20

Outrageous. Daring. Technical perfection. Stockton added to his career year, turning in his own half and raking a 90th-minute shot so powerfully, it dropped under the bar for the winner.

Bersant Celina - IPSWICH TOWN vs Crewe Alexandra - November 28

Celina's effortless control on the run of a dropping ball alone had the Ipswich fans catching their breath. His instant, perfectly-flighted chip into the far top corner took it away altogether.

Head here to vote on Twitter!

Sky Bet League Two

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the November entries for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award here

Jamie Bowden - Exeter City vs OLDHAM ATHLETIC - November 13

Taking his shot early helped, but it was the combination of pace, swerve and dip that gave Bowden's 20-yarder the disguise it needed to deceive Exeter keeper Cameron Dawson.

Harry Smith - LEYTON ORIENT vs Sutton United - November 20

At 6ft 5in, Smith is known better for his prowess in the air rather than his volleying technique. That may need revising after catching this stunner beautifully on his left instep as it dropped.

Omar Bugiel - SUTTON UNITED vs Mansfield Town - November 23

After feinting to take the ball left, then going right instead and unleashing a scorcher into the top corner, Bugiel stood still, as if he couldn't believe what he had just done. Then he could.

Head here to vote on Twitter!