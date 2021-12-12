Premier League clubs are fearful of mass postponements due to rising Covid-19 cases - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs are fearful of mass postponements and the potential need for another lockdown due to the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and the slow progress of vaccinating players.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's latest disciplinary breach has compounded long-standing concerns about his suitability as club captain from senior coaching staff.

Edinson Cavani's brother has dropped a hint that the striker could be looking to leave Manchester United in the near future.

Image: The Premier League is becoming concerned by the spread of the new covid variant - Manchester United's match against Brentford was the latest to be called off

Phil Jones has reportedly asked to play for Manchester United's Under-23 side in an attempt to build match sharpness, having impressed interim-manager Ralf Rangnick.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly met up with super agent Mino Raiola amid rumours linking the Spanish giants with Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba.

Manchester City's sister club in America are braced for Premier League interest in MLS top goalscorer Valentin Castellanos.

Sam Allardyce has claimed that Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher could end up like Jesse Lingard if he doesn't play regularly for Chelsea when he returns to his parent club next summer.

Mercedes will get one shot at overturning the race result and Max Verstappen's drivers' championship title - and will not be able to take their claim to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

F1 bosses hope to save under-fire race director Michael Masi from the axe as they consider how to protect the Australian after his controversial decision allowed Max Verstappen to pass Lewis Hamilton for the title.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham have been hit by a new positive coronavirus case among their first-team squad, with the club also suffering a fresh outbreak among their Under-23s.

A group of women MPs have called for an "immediate change to the law" after it emerged that women's football matches in the UK are not covered under football banning order legislation like men's league matches.

DAILY MIRROR

The father of Frenkie De Jong has confirmed five of the "top European clubs" have enquired about signing the Barcelona playmaker, but cast doubt over suggestions he could join Manchester United.

Image: Edinson Cavani is out of contract at Manchester United at the end of the season

It's well documented that Erling Haaland is in fact a fan of Leeds United, but the generational talent almost ended up playing his football at Elland Road before he was snapped up by Red Bull Salzburg.

Andy Robertson says he has no problem with Liverpool's Champions League redraw against Inter Milan.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are reportedly considering a January move for Marseille's Boubacar Kamara.

DAILY EXPRESS

Newcastle United director Amanda Staveley 'raised eyebrows' among her Premier League counterparts at a recent summit regarding the proposed owners' charter.

Manchester United staff have been left 'emotional' after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent them Christmas gifts, reports say.

THE TIMES

The Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard has said that the club may have concerns about signing a player next month who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Ben Stokes' fitness and Ollie Pope's fragility give England cause for concern in their middle order.

THE SUN

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is said to be at the centre of a transfer tussle between Serie A sides AC Milan and Atalanta.

Brentford have made contact with Braga over Portuguese wonderkid Francisco Moura.

Dundee captain Charlie Adam has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after his car allegedly hit a tree.

Wayne Rooney's £150,000 Land Rover was daubed with graffiti after he parked it in a busy Christmas market.

Former Manchester City star Nicolas Otamendi had a belt put around his neck during a violent robbery at his home in Portugal on Monday morning.

SCOTTISH SUN

Dave King wants a sensational return to the Rangers board.

Former Rangers star Andrei Kanchelskis has finally revealed why he did his iconic salute in a Scottish Cup semi-final annihilation of Ayr United... it was to gain height to look for Billy Dodds in the penalty box.

DAILY RECORD

Former Rangers chairman Dave King wants to become a board member at the club once again.

KV Oostende are keen on a £1m move for Hibs' cup final star Ryan Porteous.

Graeme Mathie is set to return to football with Ayr United.