Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says back Manchester United for a win at Newcastle

Our betting guru Jones Knows is backing a comfortable Manchester United win at Newcastle.

Newcastle vs Manchester United, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Live MNF Monday 27th December 7:00pm

I'm yet to be anywhere near convinced Eddie Howe has the magic formula to keep Newcastle in the Premier League.

They are 6/5 to stay up with Sky Bet if you disagree.

Their problem remains an inability to keep clean sheets which stems from being far too brittle when being put under pressure in matches. Howe's men have conceded 41 Premier League goals - only three teams in Premier League history have conceded more after 18 games. In his seven games so far, Howe has made very little impact on Newcastle's defensive shortcomings. That is likely to continue in this game and for the remainder of the season with this squad.

In contrast to Howe at Newcastle, Manchester United's new interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been able to make an immediate impact on results since his November appointment, winning both his Premier League games 1-0. Newcastle have also played three times since we last saw Rangnick's United in action, so the visitors should be far fresher.

The quotes of 4/9 for an away win look fair enough to me - but a better bet is found in the Newcastle corner count market.

Since Howe arrived, the Toon's more adventurous attacking approach can be seen through the amount of corners being won. In matches against Brentford (8), Burnley (10) and Leicester (6) they have soared past their allocated lines set by Sky Bet and even to win three against Manchester City was another sign of good intent.

Early signs are from Rangnick's United is that they will offer space down the flanks to oppositions teams and that is seen by their corner conceded count against Norwich (9) and Crystal Palace (6). Yes, it's a small sample size but I'm happy to back that theory while prices remain in our favour. The 11/8 with Sky Bet for Newcastle to win five corners will do for me.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-3

BETTING ANGLE: Newcastle to win five or more corners (11/8 with Sky Bet)