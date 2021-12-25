Daniel Sturridge denies £22,400 court claim reward to musician who found his missing dog

Daniel Sturridge has taken to social media to refute claims he failed to pay a reward for the safe return of his missing dog.

It comes after a Los Angeles court ordered the former Liverpool striker to pay local musician Foster Washington 30,085 US dollars (£22,400) for finding the lost pet.

The Pomeranian, named Lucci, was stolen from a house in Los Angeles in 2019 with Sturridge pleading for the safe return and offering a reward on social media in July 2019.

Lucci was subsequently found by local musician Washington who shared pictures on social media and helped reunite the pair.

However, court documents have since revealed a default judgment was given against Sturridge after a claim was made the reward was not received.

Sturridge denies the allegations though, claiming others are 'trying to benefit for their own personal gain' and the reward has already been paid to the rightful recipient.

Just to let you know the truth on xmas!

Sturridge wrote: "Just to let you know the truth on xmas!

"I met a young boy who found my dog and paid him a reward which he was delighted with as was I to get my dog back because he was stolen.

"I took photos with him and we have videos and audio of everything that happened when Lucci was returned."

"On Christmas Day to have to relive the events of a robbery is shameful.

"Other people are trying to benefit for their own personal gain. Thank you to the young boy once again. This was 2 1/2 years ago and a crazy 24hrs. I'm very grateful Lucci is back with our family. Love to all."

Meanwhile, the claimant Washington, whose rapper name is Killa Fame, has been pursuing the case for over a year and said he feels "let down" by Sturridge.

"Hopefully he pays up and doesn't try to appeal it," he told PA. "I'm excited about it, I've been fighting this case for over a year, I can't believe it's over. When we found the dog I thought my life was going to be better."

In October Sturridge signed for Perth Glory on a free transfer, 19 months after he left Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The 32-year-old former England striker had been out of the game since March 2020 after being handed a four-month ban for breaching the FA's gambling regulations.

On December 17 Sturridge put a message on Twitter to say the squad would have to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine in Brisbane after a team-mate got coronavirus.

Representatives for Sturridge have been contacted for comment.