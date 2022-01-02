EFL highlights and round-up: West Brom, Blackburn held; QPR win

West Brom lost more ground in the race for automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship as their stuttering form continued with a 1-1 draw against Cardiff at The Hawthorns - a match which included three red cards.

James Collins put the visitors ahead before the break but Callum Robinson equalised early in the second half.

Albion's hopes of getting all three points disappeared with Alex Mowatt's 76th-minute dismissal and there were two further red cards at the end as tempers boiled over.

West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Cardiff defender Aden Flint were both dismissed after a melee involving most of the players.

Andreas Weimann scored a hat-trick as Bristol City came from behind to win 3-2 against Millwall at Ashton Gate.

Goals from Tom Bradshaw and Benik Afobe, from the penalty spot, saw the Lions go into half-time in front following Weimann's early opener for the hosts. The Austrian struck a late double to turn the game once more, this time in City's favour.

QPR are up to fifth in the table after goals from Albert Adomah and Chris Willock in a 2-1 success at Birmingham, who pulled a goal back through Chuks Aneke.

Blackburn moved up to second despite only managing a goalless draw at home to Huddersfield.

Sky Bet League One

Morecambe gave their survival hopes a boost as they launched a sensational comeback to beat basement club Doncaster 4-3 at the Mazuma Stadium.

Within half an hour, Rovers were 3-0 up and coasting thanks to goals from Aidan Barlow, Dan Gardner and Joseph Olowu, but it was a totally different story after the break.

Cole Stockton took his tally for the season to 18 with strikes on the 52nd and 74th minutes, before Jonathan Obika levelled - and set up a potential grandstand finish - with seven minutes to play.

And two minutes later, experienced midfielder Toumani Diagouraga, 34, found the net with a stunning strike to seal all three points.

Meanwhile, in the day's only other third-tier fixture, Shrewsbury beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 thanks to a first-half Matthew Pennington header.