West Ham to battle Tottenham for cut-price Adama Traore deal from Wolves - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

West Ham are set to join Tottenham in a battle to sign Adama Traore in a "cut-price" deal from Wolves.

Image: Wolves winger Adama Traore has interest from two London rivals

Arsenal are facing FA charges over the missiles thrown at Manchester City's Rodri after his winning goal on Saturday.

Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in Leeds youngster Charlie Cresswell.

Ethan Laird is set to be loaned out again by Manchester United after he was recalled from a temporary spell with Swansea City.

Image: Declan Rice remains a priority target for Manchester United

THE SUN

Manchester United are preparing a summer bid for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice but are expected to need to spend £100m to secure his signature.

Real Madrid are looking to raise £50m in transfer funds by offloading Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo in January.

Leeds United and Brighton are set to battle it out for the signature of in-form Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing Manchester United youngster Charlie Wellens to AS Roma.

Mesut Ozil is keen to add a Turkish club to his ownership portfolio and could invest in 2. Lig side Corum FK after purchasing a stake in Mexican side Necaxa last year.

Image: Lionel Messi wants to play in the USA before his playing career ends

DAILY MAIL

Lionel Messi has dropped a hint that he would like to finish his playing career in the United States.

Barcelona are unable to register new signing Ferran Torres until they manage to reduce their bloated wage bill.

Jose Mourinho is desperately trying to persuade an unvaccinated Roma player to get jabbed as the "fundamental" star faces being sidelined when new rules come in on January 10.

Senior figures from Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona met recently in an attempt to revive their plans for a European Super League.

Nottingham Forest are weighing up a fresh bid for Reading defender Tom Holmes.

Image: Wolves winger Adama Traore has interest from two London rivals

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have recruited someone to read fan mail sent to players to try and protect them from abuse.

DAILY EXPRESS

Image: Leeds United's Raphinha is wanted by Liverpool but a January deal could be difficult

Liverpool are continuing to look into the possibility of signing Leeds striker Raphinha and Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma but believe deals might be too complicated for January completion.

Manchester United target Julian Alvarez's agent is reportedly on his way to the United Kingdom for a transfer meeting.

THE TIMES

Shane Watson is surprised at the way England have dealt with rotating their senior players during the Ashes and cannot believe it when Stuart Broad is left out.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Hibernian are set to sign Arsenal defender Harry Clarke, who has impressed in a loan spell with rivals Ross County, and also want Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson.

Eintracht Frankfurt have joined the race to sign Aberdeen wonderkid Calvin Ramsay.

DAILY RECORD

Oli Burke could be offered a career lifeline by Blackburn Rovers this month after struggling to make an impact with Sheffield United.