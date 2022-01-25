January transfer window: What every Premier League club needs to do before January 31

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Nick Wright takes an in-depth look at Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic's statistics and where he ranks amongst Europe's top strikers.

January ins:

January outs: Sead Kolasinac - Marseille, free; Ainsley Maitland-Niles - Roma, loan; Folarin Balogun - Middlesbrough, loan; Pablo Mari - Udinese, loan; Brooke Norton-Cuffy - Lincoln, loan; Harry Clarke - Hibernian, loan

Manager Mikel Arteta is hopeful that Arsenal will be able to bring players in before the end of the month to take his side to the "next level", but has said the transfer window is proving to be "difficult" for the club.

Having already seen Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Folarin Balogun leave this month and with Eddie Nketiah into the last six months of his contract, Arsenal are yet to register any new signings.

With their goalless draw against Burnley on January 23, the Gunners have also failed to score in four consecutive games for the first time since December 2005 but appear to have missed out on Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic to address this goal drought.

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo is thought to be one of a number of options that Arsenal are looking at to strengthen their midfield and the Gunners made an enquiry about a temporary move for the former Barcelona player earlier this month. Arthur has featured sporadically in Serie A this season but has played in four of Juventus' six Champions League group games. The 25-year-old is contracted to Juventus until 2025.

Arsenal are willing to consider suitable offers for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Several European clubs have enquired about Aubameyang's availability including AC Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Sevilla. Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have offered to take the 32-year-old on loan. Aubameyang has 18 months left on his contract and Arsenal could stand to save £25m in wages if the Gabonese international left in this transfer window.

Image: Could Aston Villa secure the services of Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur?

January ins: Philippe Coutinho - Barcelona, loan; Lucas Digne - Everton, £25m; Kerr Smith - Dundee United, £2m; Robin Olsen - Roma, loan

January outs: Anwar El Ghazi - Everton, loan; Keinan Davis - Nottingham Forest, loan; Wesley - Internacional, loan; Aaron Ramsey - Cheltenham, loan; Caleb Chukwuemeka - Livingston, loan; Jaden Philogene-Bidace - Stoke, loan; Seb Revan - Hereford, loan; Cameron Archer - Preston North End, loan

Aston Villa have already had a positive transfer window, signing Everton left-back Lucas Digne for £25m in addition to Philippe Coutinho on a season-long loan from Barcelona. Both of Steven Gerrard's first signings as the club's head coach have started brightly in their time at Villa Park.

Villa could yet make another move in the final week of the transfer window and are in talks with Juventus for Rodrigo Bentancur, with Juve valuing the defensive midfielder at around £16m. Bentancur is contracted to Juventus until 2024 and has started in 12 of the club's 22 Serie A matches this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Gilmour provides an update on Christian Eriksen's potential move to Brentford on a six-month contract.

January ins: Jonas Lossl - FC Midtjylland, loan

January outs: Jan Zamburek - Viborg FF, undisclosed; Nathan Shepperd - Dundalk, undisclosed; Joel Valencia - Alcorcon, loan

Brentford are in advanced talks over finalising terms on a six-month contract with Christian Eriksen. Brentford are in no rush to complete the signing given that Eriksen is currently a free agent and the Bees are now in the process of doing due diligence on the 29-year-old midfielder's fitness to play.

It is also understood Brentford are in the market for a wing-back during the January transfer window. The Bees are thought to be interested in highly-rated Scottish defender Aaron Hickey, who currently plays for Bologna.

Brentford also remain interested in Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mhkaylo Mudryk and Hull's Keane Lewis Potter.

January ins: Kacper Kozlowski - Pogon Szczecin, £8m

January outs: Aaron Connolly - Middlesbrough, loan; Jurgen Locadia - VfL Bochum, undisclosed; Christian Walton - Ipswich, undisclosed; Leo Ostigard - Genoa, loan; Taylor Richards - Birmingham, loan

Having already signed 18-year-old midfielder Kacper Kozlowski, could Potter make further additions to his squad to potentially take the Seagulls to their highest league finish?

Sky Sports News has been told the club are close to completing the signing of another youngster in Libertad's 18-year-old Paraguayan attacker Julio Enciso for a fee believed to be just under £6m.

January ins:

January outs: Chris Wood - Newcastle, £25m; Jacob Bedeau - Morecambe, loan; Anthony Glennon - Barrow, loan

The biggest story around Burnley this January has undoubtedly been the departure of striker Chris Wood, Burnley's record goalscorer in the Premier League, to Newcastle for £25m. The club are interested in signing Andy Carroll, who is currently on a short-term contract with Championship side Reading.

Sean Dyche is also thought to be looking for a midfielder to bolster his side's attacking threat - the club are in advanced talks to sign Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic, who has scored eight goals in 29 appearances across all competitions this season.

With just one week left to go in the transfer window, Burnley will have to move swiftly to bolster their chances of avoiding relegation this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Antonio Rudiger says he's fully committed to the cause and finds it easy to not let his contract situation affect his form on the pitch.

January ins: Dylan Williams - Derby, undisclosed

January outs: Lewis Baker - Stoke, undisclosed; Jamie Cumming - MK Dons, loan; Juan Castillo - Charlton, loan

Chelsea could face a defensive exodus this summer as captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are entering the last six months of their contracts. Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus have opened talks with Rudiger's representatives over a potential pre-contract agreement. Barcelona are also keeping an eye on the situation.

The Blues could also look to secure a deal for Stuttgart full-back Borna Sosa that would bring the player to Stamford Bridge in the summer. Sosa has provided three league assists in 16 Bundesliga appearances so far this season and according to Sky Sports Germany, the 24-year-old is said to be valued in the region of £25m.

Sky in Italy have reported that Juventus would consider a move for midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek if Arthur Melo leaves the Serie A side this month.

January ins:

January outs:Jake O'Brien - Swindon, loan; Jay Rich-Baghuelou - Accrington, undisclosed

Crystal Palace had a busy summer transfer window, bringing in six players alongside new manager Patrick Vieira, but it is understood Palace are ready to do business in this transfer window as well and may look to complement their squad with more Premier League experience.

The club are reportedly interested in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, who is in the last six months of his contract with the Gunners.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor provides an update on Everton's search for a seventh permanent managerial appointment since David Moyes left the club in 2013.

January ins: Nathan Patterson - Rangers, £16m; Vitaliy Mykolenko - Dynamo Kiev, undisclosed; Anwar El Ghazi - Aston Villa, loan

January outs: Lucas Digne - Aston Villa, £25m

Everton have endured a difficult start to 2022 and Rafa Benitez was sacked after a 2-1 defeat to relegation candidates Norwich.

With Nathan Patterson, Vitaliy Mykolenko and Anwar El Ghazi arriving at the club this month, owner Farhad Moshiri will likely be looking to prioritise a permanent managerial appointment over any further incoming signings. A number of names have been linked with taking the reins at Goodison Park including Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, Derby's Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Roma boss Jose Mourinho.

Left-back Lucas Digne was signed earlier this month by Aston Villa for £25m. Digne had not featured for the Toffees since a 4-1 defeat to rivals Liverpool on December 1 after a much-publicised falling out with Benitez over tactics.

January ins: Mateo Joseph Fernandez - RCD Espanyol, undisclosed

January outs: Ryan Edmondson - Port Vale, loan; Cody Drameh - Cardiff, loan

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have endured a difficult season, having been hit by injuries to several key players such as Pascal Struijk, Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo. Bamford has suffered another setback in his attempt to return to full fitness. The club have especially missed the striker's influence on the pitch and despite only making six Premier League appearances this season, he is the side's third-highest domestic goalscorer (two) behind Raphinha (eight) and Jack Harrison (four).

Could Leeds move for a forward in the last week of the window to get them firing for the second half of the season?

January ins:

January outs: Filip Benkovic - released;Jacob Wakeling - Barrow, loan

Leicester City have suffered with injuries at both ends of the pitch this campaign, with striker Jamie Vardy missing all of the team's fixtures in January due to a hamstring problem. Long-term absences for Wesley Fofana (fibula fracture), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and James Justin, who has just returned from his cruciate ligament injury, have seen Brendan Rodgers' side concede 37 Premier League goals this season. Only Brentford (38), Leeds, Watford (both 40), Newcastle (43) and Norwich (45) have conceded more goals. The club is said to be searching for a central defender on loan but Sky Sports News understands the Foxes will not be spending big money on any potential deals this week.

Image: Divock Origi has been approached by three Italian clubs, though his preference is to stay in the Premier League

January ins:

January outs: Tony Gallacher - St Johnstone, free; Morgan Boyes - Livingston, free

Three Italian clubs have approached forward Divock Origi's representatives over a pre-contract agreement this month. Origi's preference is to stay in England's top division, meaning a Premier League club would either have to pay money this month - or take him as a free agent in the summer. Origi would likely cost less than £10m if Liverpool were to sell him this month.

Meanwhile, defender Nat Phillips is attracting interest from clubs both at home and abroad and Neco Williams could be allowed to leave in this transfer window. The 20-year-old defender is conscious of his place in the Wales national team with World Cup qualifiers coming up in March and would like to gain more regular first-team football.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports Panel discuss who Manchester City target Julian Alvarez is and what the team could look forward to if he joins the club.

January ins:

January outs: Ferran Torres - Barcelona, £54.7m; Patrick Roberts - Sunderland, free; James Trafford - Bolton, loan; Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Stoke, loan; Tommy Doyle - Cardiff, loan

City pursued a deal for Tottenham's Harry Kane last summer and had a £100m bid rejected, but are now pursuing another central striker in 21-year-old Julian Alvarez. Sky Sports News has been told Alvarez, who has 61 goal involvements in 96 appearances for River Plate, has a release clause of around £15m-£17m.

Could Pep Guardiola add to the potency of his side this week to further extend City's lead at the top of the Premier League?

Image: Anthony Martial looks set to move to Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season

January ins:

January outs: Ethan Laird - Bournemouth, loan; Teden Mengi - Birmingham City, loan; Axel Tuanzebe - Napoli, loan

Manchester United have largely been inactive this transfer window, but are understood to be searching for a midfielder. Marseille's Boubacar Kamara and Wolves' Ruben Neves are two of a number of players the club has been looking at. Kamara is in the last six months of his contract at Marseille and can sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of France.

Anthony Martial looks set to exit and Sevilla have reached an agreement to sign the forward on loan, while Tottenham and Newcastle are thought to be interested in signing Jesse Lingard. West Ham are also interested in the midfielder, who had a successful loan spell at the London Stadium in the second half of last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Nick Wright explains what Diego Carlos would bring to Newcastle if the Sevilla defender makes the move to St James' Park.

January ins: Kieran Trippier - Atletico Madrid, £12m; Chris Wood - Burnley, £25m

January outs: Rosaire Longelo - Accrington, undisclosed

A Saudi-led consortium's takeover of Newcastle was completed in October and the club's new owners will be looking to make a big impact in their first transfer window.

Kieran Trippier became their first arrival, followed by striker Chris Wood.

Newcastle's primary focus for the rest of the transfer window is to sign a centre-back- only Norwich have conceded more than their 43 goals in 21 Premier League games. The Magpies have submitted an offer for Sevilla's Diego Carlos but have become increasingly frustrated by their dealings with the La Liga side. Carlos has told Sevilla that he wants to leave to join Newcastle. It is thought the club are now actively looking elsewhere for defensive reinforcements if they are not able to secure a deal for Carlos.

Newcastle are also interested in Fenerbahce's Hungary defender Attila Szalai and a loan deal for Manchester United's Jesse Lingard. The club are prepared to pay Lingard's wages in full in addition to a loan fee and are awaiting a response from Manchester United.

Additionally, Sky in Italy have reported that the club are in talks to sign striker Duvan Zapata from Atalanta. Newcastle's offer though has been rejected. It was an initial loan worth just over £4m, plus a £21.7m obligation to buy him should they stay up.

January ins:

January outs: Tyrese Omotoye - Carlisle, loan; Bali Mumba - Peterborough, loan; Rocky Bushiri - Hibernian, loan; Tom Dickson-Peters - Gillingham, loan; Josh Martin - Doncaster, loan; Onel Hernandez - Birmingham, loan

Will Dean Smith and Norwich be busy this week as they strive to find a way out of the relegation zone? So far, the Canaries haven't made a single signing this month.

In terms of possible departures, Todd Cantwell has attracted interest from other Premier League clubs and Sky Sports News has been told that Norwich would require a bid of £15m - £20m to consider selling the midfielder.

January ins:

January outs: Sam McQueen, retired; Dan Nlundulu - Cheltenham, loan; Kayne Ramsay - Ross County, loan; Caleb Watts - Crawley, loan

Southampton's last clean sheet was registered in November against Aston Villa. Could a defender arrive at St Mary's Stadium this week to boost Southampton's defensive acumen?

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl hopes a deal can be struck to allow Chelsea loanee Armando Broja to stay on at the club next season and the Saints have also extended goalkeeper Willy Caballero's contract with the club until the end of the season.

St Etienne are one of a number of French clubs thought to be interested in a loan deal for right-back Yan Valery.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Super Sunday panel discuss Antonio Conte's comments on his Tottenham squad and why the manager needs some backing in the transfer market if Spurs are to make a serious bid for the top four.

January ins:

January outs: Dilan Markanday - Blackburn, undisclosed; Kion Etete - Cheltenham, loan

Tottenham are said to be interested in signing a right wing-back, a centre-back and a centre-forward, but have yet to confirm any incoming transfers this month. However, one major incoming could be imminent: Spurs are closing in on a £20m deal for Wolves' Adama Traore.

Meanwhile, the club have approached Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard's representatives about a potential summer move but Spurs could face competition from Newcastle and West Ham for Lingard.

Antonio Conte has made it clear that he believes the club need several new recruits, saying after the recent defeat to Chelsea: "The club know very well what I think and the time that we need to close this gap - there is not one transfer market to close the gap. In the last few years, this gap became very, very big and now it is not simple to find a solution in a short time."

Image: Watford have signed Hassane Kamara from OGC Nice

January ins: Hassane Kamara - OGC Nice, undisclosed; Samir - Udinese, undisclosed; Edo Kayembe - Eupen, undisclosed

January outs: Pontus Dahlberg - Gillingham, loan; Ryan Cassidy - Bohemians, loan

How will the dismissal of Claudio Ranieri impact Watford's plans this week?

Watford are close to signing Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu on a permanent deal. If the deal is completed, the 24-year-old Nigerian international will become the club's fourth signing of the window.

But it is understood defender Danny Rose will not play again for the club and will be allowed to leave during this transfer window.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Good Morning Transfers team discuss West Ham's transfer target Gabriel Barbosa.

January ins:

January outs: Conor Coventry - MK Dons, loan

The club have held talks over the signing of Flamengo's Gabriel Barbosa. Two other Premier League clubs are understood to be interested in pursuing a permanent deal for Barbosa, who wants to come to England as he feels it would provide him with the best chance of cementing his place as Brazil's starting number 9 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The striker has scored five goals in 17 appearances for Brazil.

The Hammers are reportedly looking to sign a centre-back and left-back and Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car is thought to be one of a number of options considered by the club. West Ham would prefer to sign Caleta-Car on loan, but Marseille value the 25-year-old at around €20m and will only let him leave on a permanent deal.

The club have also retained their interest in Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, who had a successful loan spell at the London Stadium in the second half of last season.

Image: Kawabe (left) has joined Wolves on a three-and-a-half year deal

January ins:

Hayao Kawabe - Grasshopper Club Zurich, undisclosed; Chiquinho - Estoril, £3m

January outs: Theo Corbeanu - MK Dons, loan; Luke Matheson - Scunthorpe, loan; Lewis Richards - Harrogate, loan Leonardo Campana - Inter Miami, loan

Wolves have scored the third-fewest goals in the Premier League this season with 19, and may be looking to add some firepower to their front line to address this for the second half of the season, having already recalled striker Austin Samuels from his loan spell at Aberdeen.

But it appears that Adama Traore is heading out of the club as Tottenham are closing in on a £20m deal.