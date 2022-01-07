Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for September

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, January 10 at 3pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Dominic Solanke - Fulham vs BOURNEMOUTH - December 3

Six seconds of simple, yet beautiful poetry at the start of the second half. Solanke sprinted forward and between defenders to latch onto a perfect chip and drive home a rising shot.

Troy Deeney - Millwall vs BIRMINGHAM CITY - December 4

Playing in the colours of Brazil clearly inspired Deeney as he drag-heeled the ball for a one-two with Scott Hogan, then spun and used his instep to lift a stunning shot into the top corner.

Sorba Thomas - HUDDERSFIELD TOWN vs Blackpool - December 26

Hugging the touchline as he collected the ball, Thomas took the direct route to the six-yard box and let the ball do the travelling courtesy of a pair of neat one-twos before a clever finish.

Sky Bet League One

Adebayo Akinfenwa - WYCOMBE WANDERERS vs AFC Wimbledon - December 11

Only 'The Beast' could have scored this. Using his strength to hold off a defender, Akinfenwa chested the ball into space, ignored a sly tug and executed an outrageously conceived lob.

Teddy Bishop - Cheltenham Town vs LINCOLN CITY - December 11

If the Lincoln set-piece routine was pre-planned, no one could have predicted the way Bishop cleverly thrust his right foot at the ball and directed a side-footed stab into the far top corner.

Daniel Udoh - Fleetwood Town vs SHREWSBURY TOWN - December 26

A goal of two contrasting elements. Josh Vela's dogged persistence to drive through three tackles in midfield was a precursor to Udoh's unstoppable, thumping shot into the top corner.

Sky Bet League Two

David Ajiboye - Newport County vs SUTTON UNITED - December 7

There appeared no danger as Ajiboye collected a pass on the touchline. That was until he slalomed his way through four Newport defenders at blistering pace and slotted home.

Davis Keilor-Dunn - OLDHAM ATHLETIC vs Forest Green Rovers - December 11

The first goal of 10 in the match was also the best. There was nothing complicated about Keilor-Dunn's intentions, but his 30-yarder was true, arrowhead straight and perfectly placed.

Finn Azaz - NEWPORT COUNTY vs Port Vale - December 11

With two defenders converging on him, Azaz took three touches in one graceful movement. Deft chest control dropped the ball onto his boot for a delicate flick to set up a sweet volley.

