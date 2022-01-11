EFL highlights and round-up: Sunderland beaten; Forest Green go nine clear

Sunderland missed the chance to go top of Sky Bet League One and finished with 10 men as Chris Maguire's hat-trick set Lincoln on their way to a 3-1 victory at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats were behind on the half-hour when Maguire drilled a low shot in at the near post.

Defender Carl Winchester was sent off for a second caution in the 56th minute after bringing down Maguire in the penalty area, and the Imps forward got up to slot in the resulting spot-kick.

Sunderland reduced the deficit in the 68th minute when Ross Stewart bundled home a rebound after his own penalty had been saved by Joshua Griffiths.

The was, though, no late rally as Maguire completed his treble with 15 minutes left.

Wycombe closed up to just a point behind Sunderland with a 2-0 win at Bolton.

After a delay following an early clash of heads, Brandon Hanlan gave Wycombe the lead in the 35th minute.

The Chairboys doubled their lead seven minutes into the second half through Jack Grimmer, with what was the defender's first goal for the club in 82 appearances.

MK Dons sit fifth after a 1-0 home win over rivals AFC Wimbledon, who finished with 10 men.

Matt O'Riley gave MK Dons the lead on the half-hour mark before the visitors saw defender Nesta Guinness-Walker sent off for a second caution ahead of the break.

Sky Bet League Two

Forest Green extended their lead at the top of League Two to nine points with a 2-0 home win over struggling Colchester.

The U's - on a five-match winless run through all competitions - fell behind to Jamille Matt's 15th-minute strike.

Josh March added a second in stoppage time as Rob Edwards' men took advantage of second-placed Tranmere drawing 1-1 at Salford to further tighten their grip at the top.

Aramide Oteh gave Salford the lead midway through the first half, but Rovers substitute Paul Glatzel nodded in an equaliser with 20 minutes left.

In-form Mansfield closed up on the play-offs with a 3-2 win over fellow top-seven hopefuls Swindon.

George Maris gave the Stags an early lead, before Harry McKirdy (28) levelled.

Mansfield were soon in front again through a penalty from Stephen McLaughlin (31), with Jordan Bowery (43) making it 3-1 shortly before half-time.

Town midfielder Ellis Iandolo (89) slotted in a late second, but it proved only a consolation.