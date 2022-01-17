David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek matches? Find out here...

Fulham vs Birmingham, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Fulham have returned to Championship form in the past week in ominous fashion. They have already scored one more goal than Watford managed in the entirety of their automatic-promotion winning campaign last season in 25 games!

Birmingham are slipping down the table after no wins in five. They were thumped 4-1 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season and this is a daunting trip. Hard to see anything but a home win.

Prutton predicts: 3-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Sheffield United, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

It has been a stop-start beginning to life at Preston for Ryan Lowe, but he was only denied three wins from three at the weekend after Birmingham's late equaliser at Deepdale.

Sheffield United looked a side at Derby on Saturday that hadn't played a Championship game in almost a month. They will want to rally quickly to try and get their momentum back, but I think this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Live EFL Wednesday 19th January 7:15pm

Hull vs Blackburn, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Anything above the bottom three represents a good season for any newly-promoted side, and Hull need to start picking up points again if they want to stay away from the relegation zone. It's three defeats on the bounce now for Grant McCann's side.

Blackburn are right up there in contention for automatic promotion, level on points with Bournemouth in second heading into this game. It has been a remarkable spell of form, and they show no signs of slowing down. I fancy them to pick up another win here.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Luton, Wednesday 8pm

Reading got so close to what would have been a massive win for them at Middlesbrough on Saturday. To eventually come away with nothing would have been utterly heartbreaking and a real further blow for morale.

Luton were brilliant against Bournemouth. To be pegged back like they were, but then rally to win the game shows how much character they have. They will be on a real high, and should use that to claim all three points in this one.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)