Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd and Tottenham reach semis - Continental Cup round-up

League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo's 85th-minute header.

The impressive victory continued United's fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.

Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.

The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.

However, three goals in nine second-half minutes, Harder completing her treble after Erin Cuthbert had made it 2-1, took the match away from the Hammers, for whom Halle Houssein scored a late consolation.

Championship side Bristol City's hopes of an upset at Manchester City after taking the lead through Alex Greenwood's own goal were short-lived.

Khadija Shaw struck twice before the interval before Vicky Losada ensured there would be no further alarm just past the hour.

Championship leaders Liverpool gave Spurs a tough test and the top-flight side needed a 71st-minute Rachel Williams goal to edge into the last four.

Last season's WSL champions Chelsea will go head to head with league leaders Arsenal live on Sky Sports this February, with Man Utd's visit to Arsenal also featuring.

Table-topping Arsenal, who suffered their first defeat of this WSL campaign against bottom-side Birmingham earlier this month, host Manchester United on Sunday February 5; kick off at 12.30pm.

The fixture could have added spice with the two sides also meeting in the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup quarter-final.

Arsenal then travel to Kingsmeadow for a mouth-watering fixture against Chelsea on Saturday February 11; kick-off 7.45pm.

Chelsea are currently five points behind Arsenal but they have a game in hand on the Gunners with next month's London derby shaping up to be a genuine six-pointer in the race for the title.