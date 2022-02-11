Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for January

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, February 14 at 3pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Chris Willock - Birmingham City vs QUEENS PARK RANGERS - January 2

Willock's initial path to goal was anything but straight, but having looped his way past two befuddled defenders, he then took the direct route, curling home from the acutest of angles.

Ben Wilmot - STOKE CITY vs Preston North End - January 3

Receiving the ball in midfield, Wilmot took a couple of seconds to pace forward and then his hammerhead of a shot took the same amount of time to travel 35 yards and bulge the net.

Antoine Semenyo - Fulham vs BRISTOL CITY - January 15

Semenyo had already scored one beauty at Craven Cottage when he collected the ball in his own half, turned adroitly and outpaced two defenders before scorching home a low shot.

Sky Bet League One

Kane Hemmings - BURTON ALBION vs Crewe Alexandra - January 1

What a farewell present to leave in his final appearance for Burton. Hemmings anticipated the bounce of the ball before chesting it and unleashing a sumptuous dipping angled volley.

Adam May - CAMBRIDGE UNITED vs Crewe Alexandra - January 22

May's piledriver was straight and true into the centre of the goal, but what deceived Crewe keeper David Richards was the wicked vertical dip which brought it cunningly in off the bar.

Dion Charles - Shrewsbury Town v BOLTON WANDERERS - January 22

With a minute left, Charles knew something special was needed to break the deadlock. The smoothest of swivels and hits into the far corner gave him a memorable first Bolton goal.

Sky Bet League Two

Conor Wilkinson - WALSALL vs Newport County - January 1

Deep into injury-time, Wilkinson had no time to lose. Three juggling touches hooked the ball deftly away from a defender and an instant right-foot volley secured a 95th-minute equaliser.

Elliott Nevitt - TRANMERE ROVERS vs Scunthorpe United - January 8

Timing a volley as the ball takes an age to drop is an art form which Nevitt has clearly perfected. He waited just long enough to send a perfectly placed shot into the top corner.

Nicky Featherstone - HARTLEPOOL UNITED vs Stevenage - January 22

The 33-year-old Featherstone had managed just 18 goals in 426 previous league games, yet you wouldn't know it from this aesthetically beguiling strike from the edge of the area.

