Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for January

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, February 14 at 3pm.
Sky Bet Championship
Chris Willock - Birmingham City vs QUEENS PARK RANGERS - January 2
Willock's initial path to goal was anything but straight, but having looped his way past two befuddled defenders, he then took the direct route, curling home from the acutest of angles.
Ben Wilmot - STOKE CITY vs Preston North End - January 3
Receiving the ball in midfield, Wilmot took a couple of seconds to pace forward and then his hammerhead of a shot took the same amount of time to travel 35 yards and bulge the net.
Trending
- Arteta seeks PGMOL answers over Martinelli red | 'I need an explanation'
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Ronaldo out, Kane in at Man Utd?
- Papers: Ronaldo could leave Man Utd this summer
- Premier League pressers LIVE! Klopp, Moyes, Rangnick & more
- Klopp: Liverpool don't have City on their toes yet | Diaz, Jota praised
- Brook on Khan: 'I've heard he's an alright guy - I just want to punch him'
- Valieva, 15, facing Olympic expulsion after failed drugs test confirmed
- Vettel: 'Absolutely wrong' to only blame Masi for F1 finale
- Antonio questions Zouma reaction: 'Is what he's done worse than racism?'
- LeBron and Durant in hilarious NBA All-Star Draft as Harden trade adds spice
Antoine Semenyo - Fulham vs BRISTOL CITY - January 15
Semenyo had already scored one beauty at Craven Cottage when he collected the ball in his own half, turned adroitly and outpaced two defenders before scorching home a low shot.
Sky Bet League One
Kane Hemmings - BURTON ALBION vs Crewe Alexandra - January 1
What a farewell present to leave in his final appearance for Burton. Hemmings anticipated the bounce of the ball before chesting it and unleashing a sumptuous dipping angled volley.
Adam May - CAMBRIDGE UNITED vs Crewe Alexandra - January 22
May's piledriver was straight and true into the centre of the goal, but what deceived Crewe keeper David Richards was the wicked vertical dip which brought it cunningly in off the bar.
Dion Charles - Shrewsbury Town v BOLTON WANDERERS - January 22
With a minute left, Charles knew something special was needed to break the deadlock. The smoothest of swivels and hits into the far corner gave him a memorable first Bolton goal.
Sky Bet League Two
Conor Wilkinson - WALSALL vs Newport County - January 1
Deep into injury-time, Wilkinson had no time to lose. Three juggling touches hooked the ball deftly away from a defender and an instant right-foot volley secured a 95th-minute equaliser.
Elliott Nevitt - TRANMERE ROVERS vs Scunthorpe United - January 8
Timing a volley as the ball takes an age to drop is an art form which Nevitt has clearly perfected. He waited just long enough to send a perfectly placed shot into the top corner.
Nicky Featherstone - HARTLEPOOL UNITED vs Stevenage - January 22
The 33-year-old Featherstone had managed just 18 goals in 426 previous league games, yet you wouldn't know it from this aesthetically beguiling strike from the edge of the area.