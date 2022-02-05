FA Cup fourth round overall preview: Liverpool vs Cardiff and Nottingham Forest vs Leicester on Sunday

Team news and how to follow on Sky Sports ahead of a bumper weekend of FA Cup fourth-round action.

Selected Sunday fourth-round ties

Kick-Off 12pm: Liverpool vs Cardiff

Team news: New signing Luis Diaz could be a late addition to Liverpool's squad. The Colombia international was still in Paris on Friday awaiting his visa, which means he is unlikely to meet his new team-mates until the weekend at the earliest.

Harvey Elliott will make his first appearance since September after an ankle fracture dislocation. Thiago Alcantara was expected to return to training on Friday after a chest infection, having fully recovered from a hip injury which has sidelined him for six weeks.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison was injured in Wednesday's Sky Bet Championship win at Barnsley and is set to miss out.

Curtis Nelson and Joe Ralls are also fitness doubts and boss Steve Morrison must reshuffle with four players cup-tied.

Max Watters and loan trio Alfie Doughty, Cody Drameh and Uche Ikpeazu have all played for other clubs in this season's competition and are unavailable.

Steve Morrison has promised to reward several of his youngsters with a starting role at Anfield and Isaak Davies, Joel Bagan, Mark Harris and Rubin Colwill are in line to be promoted.

Kick-Off 4pm: Nottingham Forest vs Leicester

Team news: Leicester defender Wesley Fofana could make his long-awaited return from a serious leg injury this month. He has not played a single game this campaign after suffering a broken leg and ankle ligament damage in the club's final pre-season match against Villarreal.

For Sunday's FA Cup match against their Midlands rivals, Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne and Ricardo

Pereira remain out injured for Leicester.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are available again after their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns ended, but Nampalys Mendy is still out in Cameroon with his Senegal side set to contest the final this weekend.

Nottingham Forest will be without top scorer Lewis Grabban with the 13-goal striker facing a significant spell on the sidelines after damaging his ankle in the league defeat at Cardiff last weekend. That could pave the way for deadline-day signing Sam Surridge to make his debut for the Reds.

Steve Cook is also nursing a knock from the loss in Cardiff and looks set to miss out, along with Joe Worrall (ribs). Forest signed Jonathan Panzo from Dijon on Monday to strengthen their defensive ranks and he could be involved.

Kick-Off 6.30pm: Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood

Team news: Bournemouth could hand out a plethora of debuts to deadline day signings as they host National League side Boreham Wood in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Sky Bet Championship promotion-chasing Cherries had a busy Monday and new recruits Todd Cantwell, Kieffer Moore, Nat Phillips and Freddie Woodman are all available for selection.

Fellow recent arrival Siriki Dembele is cup-tied having already turned out in the competition for former club Peterborough.

Gary Cahill will sit out the match after the former England defender was sent off in the 1-0 win at Barnsley last weekend.

Boreham Wood will be aiming for another cup shock having beaten League One AFC Wimbledon to reach round four for the first time in their history.

Luke Garrard's side are also in the midst of a promotion push and he could hand a debut to new signing Connor Stevens from Wealdstone.

The Wood may be without a couple of key players at the Vitality Stadium, with skipper Mark Ricketts having a painkilling injection in the hope of being fit.

Jamal Fyfield is also a doubt with a hamstring issue.