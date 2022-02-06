FA Cup fourth round Sunday preview: Nottingham Forest vs Leicester and Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood

Boreham Wood are targeting a huge upset on Sunday night as the National League side face Championship Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Wood, who are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, beat AFC Wimbledon last time out to seal their first-ever appearance at this stage of the competition.

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard, 36, was appointed as boss at Meadow Park in 2015 and has praised the relationship he has with chairman Danny Hunter.

Now he wants to give thanks to Hunter for the support he has provided both on and off the pitch, especially during the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Garrard said: "We are getting an opportunity to repay the chairman for what he did in the pandemic, paying us all 100 per cent, paying for my food shopping, who does that, what chairman does that?

"So if we can repay him with one small moment on Sunday, I will make a fat man very happy - and those are his words, not mine so I am not being disrespectful in any way, shape or form.

"Those are his words, he says 'you make a fat man very happy', he is unbelievable. He is unbelievable for this football club, for this town and what he has achieved.

"You can see it in me that I am desperate to give him a moment, if we can on Sunday I will be over the moon."

Standing in Boreham Wood's way is Scott Parker's Bournemouth, who brought in a host of new recruits during the January transfer window.

Todd Cantwell, Kieffer Moore, Nat Phillips and Freddie Woodman could all feature for the Cherries - but it is his counterpart who Garrard is relishing coming up against.

"I'm not foolish, it is David v Goliath," added Garrard.

"It wouldn't be as much a Goliath if they pick the team that beat Yeovil but if they pick the four players they signed on deadline day it would the biggest Goliath because the personnel they brought in was fantastic.

"He [Parker] is an unbelievable manager and I am going to ask him afterwards if I can come in for three or four days to watch him and work alongside him because what I have witnessed in my prep is outstanding.

"I think what he and his management team have done, and how they set up, is incredible and if I can take one per cent from Scott Parker, I am a better manager."

Sunday fourth-round ties

Kick-Off 4pm: Nottingham Forest vs Leicester

Team news: Leicester defender Wesley Fofana could make his long-awaited return from a serious leg injury this month. He has not played a single game this campaign after suffering a broken leg and ankle ligament damage in the club's final pre-season match against Villarreal.

For Sunday's FA Cup match against their Midlands rivals, Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne and Ricardo

Pereira remain out injured for Leicester.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are available again after their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns ended, but Nampalys Mendy is still out in Cameroon with his Senegal side set to contest the final this weekend.

Nottingham Forest will be without top scorer Lewis Grabban with the 13-goal striker facing a significant spell on the sidelines after damaging his ankle in the league defeat at Cardiff last weekend. That could pave the way for deadline-day signing Sam Surridge to make his debut for the Reds.

Steve Cook is also nursing a knock from the loss in Cardiff and looks set to miss out, along with Joe Worrall (ribs). Forest signed Jonathan Panzo from Dijon on Monday to strengthen their defensive ranks and he could be involved.

Opta stats

This is only the third instance of Nottingham Forest drawing Leicester in the FA Cup, after a round one tie in 1901 won by Forest, and a round three tie in 2012, with Leicester progressing after a replay.

Leicester have only lost one of their last eight meetings with Nottingham Forest in all competitions (D5 L2), with this their first meeting since the 2013-14 Championship campaign when the Foxes went on to be promoted.

This is the Nottingham Forest's eighth FA Cup tie against the holders of the trophy, with Forest progressing from five of their previous seven such ties in the competition.

Holders Leicester have won each of their last seven FA Cup matches, their longest winning streak in the competition, whilst only Chelsea (11) and Man City (12) have won more matches in the competition since Brendan Rodgers took charge of the club in February 2019.

Youri Tielemans has been directly involved in six goals in his last seven FA Cup appearances (4 goals, 2 assists), whilst since his first start in the competition in June 2020, this is more than any other Premier League player.

Kick-Off 6.30pm: Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood

Team news: Bournemouth could hand out a plethora of debuts to deadline day signings as they host National League side Boreham Wood in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Sky Bet Championship promotion-chasing Cherries had a busy Monday and new recruits Todd Cantwell, Kieffer Moore, Nat Phillips and Freddie Woodman are all available for selection.

Fellow recent arrival Siriki Dembele is cup-tied having already turned out in the competition for former club Peterborough.

Gary Cahill will sit out the match after the former England defender was sent off in the 1-0 win at Barnsley last weekend.

Boreham Wood will be aiming for another cup shock having beaten League One AFC Wimbledon to reach round four for the first time in their history.

Luke Garrard's side are also in the midst of a promotion push and he could hand a debut to new signing Connor Stevens from Wealdstone.

The Wood may be without a couple of key players at the Vitality Stadium, with skipper Mark Ricketts having a painkilling injection in the hope of being fit. Jamal Fyfield is also a doubt with a hamstring issue.

