League One and League Two highlights and round-up: Rotherham win as Sunderland lose

Bottom-placed Doncaster stunned managerless Sunderland to win 2-1 away in Sky Bet League One.

Doncaster had lost seven of their previous eight league games but took the points through first-half goals from Reo Griffiths and Tommy Rowe.

Sunderland, who had Mike Dodds in interim charge amid speculation linking Roy Keane with a return to the Stadium of Light, claimed a last-minute consolation through Corry Evans.

Rotherham extended their lead at the top to six points with a 1-0 home win over Accrington.

Dan Barlaser's superb 57th-minute strike proved the difference, and Josh Vickers saved Harry Pell's late penalty after Richard Wood had been sent off for the Millers.

MK Dons moved above Sunderland into third with a 2-1 comeback win over Lincoln.

John Marquis gave the Imps an eighth-minute lead, but Harry Darling and Warren O'Hora struck either side of the break to secure a sixth win in seven games for the Dons.

Oxford also enjoyed a dramatic 3-2 comeback success at home to Portsmouth.

Luke McNally's early goal for Oxford was quickly cancelled out by Michael Jacobs.

Pompey had Joe Morrell sent off for a high challenge on Cameron Brannagan, but Ronan Curtis put them ahead after the game was delayed at the start of the second half by a medical emergency.

Brannagan equalised late on before Nathan Holland won it for the hosts six minutes into stoppage time.

Sheffield Wednesday climbed to seventh with a 2-0 victory at Burton.

George Byers, for the second successive game, and Sylla Sow were on target as the in-form Owls made it nine points from three matches.

Ipswich remain in the play-off chase after Conor Chaplin struck in the final quarter to see off Gillingham 1-0 at Portman Road.

Akin Famewo's first senior goal settled an eventful London derby between Charlton and AFC Wimbledon.

Ethan Chislett put the Dons ahead inside three minutes before Ryan Inniss and Conor Washington gave Charlton the lead.

Ben Heneghan equalised with a diving header but Famewo, on loan from Norwich, headed home on the hour to make it 3-2 to Charlton.

Morecambe and Bolton drew 1-1 in front of a record crowd of 5,617 at the Mazuma Stadium.

Bolton had Ricardo Santos sent off after 69 minutes for handling Jonah Ayunga's effort on the goal-line.

James Trafford saved Cole Stockton's resulting penalty, but the striker netted his 21st goal of the season after 73 minutes.

The match was held up late on when the referee took both sets of players off the pitch due to alleged racist abuse from the home crowd.

The players and officials returned after a 10-minute break to finish the game with Bolton's Amadou Bakayoko scoring a late equaliser.

Shrewsbury and Fleetwood also drew 1-1 after Anthony Pilkington's third goal in five games had given the visitors the lead.

Luke Leahy equalised from the penalty spot for the Shrews and Fleetwood survived the late dismissal of Callum Camps to collect a point.

Sky Bet League Two

Forest Green continued their relentless march towards winning promotion from Sky Bet League Two as Matty Stevens scored twice in a 2-0 home victory against Newport.

Stevens tapped in his 18th goal of the season in the 33rd minute when Kane Wilson teed him up after running the whole length of the New Lawn pitch.

Just after the hour mark, Stevens doubled Rovers' lead, with the win creating a 14-point cushion in the automatic spots and extending the hosts' unbeaten run to 17 league games.

Second-placed Tranmere lost ground on the leaders after being held to a 1-1 draw at Barrow, where Josh Hawkes' 16th-minute opener was cancelled out by Ollie Banks' penalty against his former club after the break.

Sutton's strong start to life in the fourth tier continued as they went third with a point from a 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers, Richie Bennett bundling the ball home from a 19th-minute free-kick at Gander Green Lane only for Antony Evans to split the spoils with an 85th-minute spot-kick.

Mitchell Pinnock's early strike at Walsall was enough for Northampton to triumph 1-0 as the Cobblers maintained their own promotion push, while Swindon suffered a setback in theirs as Exeter grabbed two late goals through Jevani Brown and Timothee Dieng. Joe Tomlinson had ensured the Robins led until the 84th minute, but they would go down 2-1 in Wiltshire.

Tom Nichols' brace boosted mid-table Crawley to a two-goal lead against Stevenage, for whom Arthur Read and Scott Cuthbert notched late on to ensure it finished 2-2 in West Sussex.

Jack Diamond scored twice in the second half as Harrogate maintained their perfect record against Bradford with a 2-0 victory in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, and improving Colchester made it four games unbeaten as Freddie Sears fired a fourth-minute winner to edge Leyton Orient 1-0.

Elsewhere, Oldham found a lifeline in their battle to beat the drop after Junior Luamba settled a clash between the division's bottom teams at Scunthorpe, with his 83rd-minute goal from a corner making it 1-0 to the troubled Latics.

The scheduled matches between Rochdale and Carlisle at the Crown Oil Arena and Salford and Port Vale at the Peninsula Stadium were both postponed due to waterlogged pitches.