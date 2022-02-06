"The club will take the strictest possible measures should the outcomes of the investigation find the individual guilty," Leyton Orient have issued a statement after a fan was arrested for alleged racist abuse

Leyton Orient confirm a supporter was arrested for alleged racist abuse in League Two match with Colchester

Colchester have condemned the abuse towards Corie Andrews during match at Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient have confirmed a supporter was arrested for alleged racist abuse towards Colchester forward Corie Andrews in Saturday's League Two match.

Orient released a statement after the 1-0 defeat to Colchester at Breyer Group Stadium, outlining the action that has been taken since the racist remark was reported.

The statement read: "During the game, the Colchester bench notified the fourth official to make him aware of an alleged racist remark which they had heard directed towards a Colchester player who was on their bench.

"The club will take the strictest possible measures should the outcomes of the investigation find the individual guilty.

"The club has formally written to the individual informing them that they are prohibited from attending any Leyton Orient fixtures home or away, until the conclusion of the police enquiry.

"The club will make no further comment at this stage."

Colchester have also released a statement which read: "Following the reports of racial abuse aimed at Corie Andrews, Colchester United support Leyton Orient and the police as they investigate the incident at the Breyer Group Stadium.

"We hope that should any person be found guilty of racial abuse of any description, they will be punished in the strongest possible way, and Colchester United would like to reiterate that we abhor discrimination in all its forms.

"The club will support Corie Andrews in any way that he needs following the match at Leyton Orient."

Hate won't win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Premier League have released a video to reinforce the message there is no place for racist abuse and fans can play a key role in the fight against discrimination

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.