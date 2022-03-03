Scottish Premiership: Will Celtic or Rangers win title? Who will finish in top six? How will relegation battle go?

Sky Sports is the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the cinch Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the home of Scottish football, plus free highlights on our website and app
Thursday 3 March 2022 10:53, UK
We're into the final few matches before the Scottish Premiership split and there is still plenty to decide right across the top flight.
Celtic lead defending champions Rangers by three points in a title race that could go into the final rounds of the season.
Hearts remain in pole position to finish third after back-to-back wins, however, fourth to 10th are separated by just five points as clubs battle for European football and a top-six spot.
At the bottom, there's just one point between Dundee who are at the foot of the table and St Johnstone, while those above are now nine points clear of Callum Davidson's side.
Here, we assess the main battles from across the top flight and look at the fixtures that matter until the end of the season...
Rangers returned from the winter break with a six-point advantage over Celtic, however, Ange Postecoglou's side are now three points ahead of their rivals with nine games to go.
February's Old Firm clash at Celtic Park was a significant night in this title race as Celtic maintained their unbeaten run which now stands at 23 league matches.
Their rivals, however, have struggled for consistency since Boxing Day. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have picked up just 16 points from a possible 27 since the season resumed.
The pride of being crowned champions will be more than enough for the fans, but this season's Premiership title comes with an even bigger prize. A place in the Champions League is all but guaranteed. With that comes a cash injection of £30m and rising.
There's little, if any, margin for error over the coming weeks for both clubs so strap yourself in for a battle that could go down to the final weekend of the season.
Position: 1st
Games played: 29
Points Per Game: 2.41
Current league form: WWWWDW
Next league fixture: Livingston (a)
Title Sky Bet odds: 2/7
Key pre-split fixtures to note: Mar 6: Livingston (a), Apr 3: Rangers (a)
Position: 2nd
Games played: 29
Points Per Game: 2.31
Current league form: LWWDDW
Next league fixture: Aberdeen (h)
Title Sky Bet odds: 5/2
Key pre-split fixtures to note: Mar 5: Aberdeen (h), Apr 3: Celtic (h)
While Hearts are favourites to finish behind the Old Firm, Hibernian, Dundee United, Motherwell, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Livingston and Ross County will all have an eye on finishing in the top half of the table.
Just five points separate fourth to 10th, so who will seal a place in the top half?
Position: 3rd
Games played: 29
Points Per Game: 1.69
Current league form: DLLLWW
Next league fixture: Dundee Utd (a)
Top six Sky Bet odds: 1/1000
Position: 4th
Games played: 29
Points Per Game: 1.28
Current league form: LWDDWW
Next league fixture: Celtic (h)
Top six Sky Bet odds: 8/15
Position: 5th
Games played: 29
Points Per Game: 1.24
Current league form: DLLWDD
Next league fixture: St Johnstone (h)
Top six Sky Bet odds: 1/6
Position: 6th
Games played: 29
Points Per Game: 1.21
Current league form: DDWDDL
Next league fixture: Hearts (h)
Top six Sky Bet odds: 11/8
Position: 7th
Games played: 29
Points Per Game: 1.21
Current league form: DLLDDL
Next league fixture: Dundee (h)
Top six Sky Bet odds: 4/6
Position: 8th
Games played: 29
Points Per Game: 1.14
Current league form: DWDLWW
Next league fixture: St Mirren (h)
Top six Sky Bet odds: 10/1
Position: 9th
Games played: 28
Points Per Game: 1.18
Current league form: DWWDLL
Next league fixture: Ross County (a)
Top six Sky Bet odds: 2/1
Position: 10th
Games played: 29
Points Per Game: 1.10
Current league form: LLDDDL
Next league fixture: Rangers (a)
Top six Sky Bet odds: 5/2
Dundee - under new manager Mark McGhee - find themselves in the unenviable position of being bottom following their return to the Premiership this season.
The Dens Park club are a point behind St Johnstone but do have a game in on the Saints - who's manager Callum Davidson believes securing survival would match last season's historic League Cup and Scottish Cup double.
Scoring goals was a problem for the Perth club earlier in the season, with just 11 coming in their first 20 matches. However, seven in nine games since the winter break has helped St Johnstone pick up points and reignite their survival hopes.
Finishing 11th will be the minimum aim for both teams, but a tricky relegation play-off final - live on Sky Sports - would still lie in store.
Position: 11th
Games played: 29
Points Per Game: 0.79
Current league form: DLDWLL
Next league fixture: Hibernian (a)
To finish bottom Sky Bet odds: 11/8
Position: 12th
Games played: 28
Points Per Game: 0.79
Current league form: DLWLLD
Next league fixture: Motherwell (a)
To finish bottom Sky Bet odds: 4/9
Further dates, kick-off times and television details to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.
Sunday March 6
Livingston v Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon
Sunday March 20
Dundee v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon
Sunday April 3
Rangers vs Celtic - Kick-off 12 noon
Sunday April 10
St Mirren v Rangers - Kick-off 12 noon