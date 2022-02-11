Papers: Youri Tielemans turns down new Leicester deal to spark interest from Premier League rivals

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Youri Tielemans has turned down a new Leicester City contract, potentially prompting a battle for his signature between Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Kalidou Koulibaly has made his future clear by valiantly telling Napoli fans that he 'is not leaving' the club - despite interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

Gareth Bale has 'signed a pre-agreement' to rejoin Tottenham this summer.

Image: Could Gareth Bale rejoin Tottenham this summer?

DAILY MAIL

David de Gea believes Manchester United are 'cursed' and admits he's at a loss to explain why they have fallen so far behind their main rivals.

Xherdan Shaqiri was not 'in the best shape' when he signed for Lyon and was a tactical misfit, the Ligue 1 side's manager Peter Bosz admitted just days after the former Liverpool player completed his switch to the MLS.

The councillor of sports for Serie B side Como has revealed Jack Wilshere remains 'more than a target' for them.

Image: David de Gea is frustrated by Man Utd's run of form

Sadio Mane's success with Senegal at this year's African Cup of Nations will be forever remembered with the forward to have a stadium named after him.

Marcos Alonso has branded Chelsea 'the most important club of my career' and insisted he never considered leaving Stamford Bridge even when frozen out under Frank Lampard.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has given the current squad a rallying cry - and told them to have "no regrets" ahead of their Club World Cup final with Palmeiras.

THE TIMES

A police crackdown on class A drug abuse at football matches will be extended across the English game after The Times highlighted the problem.

David Beckham's plans for his Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami, are on a knife-edge with city officials in Florida due to vote this month on whether to approve a $1bn (£740 million) new stadium.

Image: Marcos Alonso underlined his commitment to Chelsea

The MLS's next franchise is likely to be in Las Vegas - its chiefs have entered into exclusive talks with Aston Villa's co-owners, Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris, about forming a team there.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is believed to be involved in a potential takeover bid of Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama.

THE SUN

Cesar Azpilicueta's free transfer to Barcelona is 'almost done', according to ex-Chelsea team-mate Cesc Fabregas.

Arsenal are reportedly in danger of missing out on top transfer target Alexander Isak.

DAILY RECORD

A Nasdaq-listed investment fund has failed in an attempt to buy into Tottenham Hotspur at a valuation of £3bn.

Bodo/Glimt captain Ulrik Saltnes admits the club are struggling to pull themselves together ahead of the clash with Celtic.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have announced a profit of £26m on player sales in their interim report for the first half of the season.

Kieran Tierney is being 'closely followed' by Real Madrid and Celtic could be in for a massive cash windfall from his sale, reports suggest.