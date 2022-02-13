Luuk De Jong rescues point for Barcelona as Dortmund close gap to Bayern Munich - European round-up

A 96th minute header from substitute Luuk De Jong saw Barcelona rescue a 2-2 draw away at city rivals Espanyol in LaLiga on Sunday.

Both sides had a man sent off in the closing stages, with Espanyol looking set for a first league victory over Barca in 16 years before De Jong turned in Adama Traore's cross to salvage a point.

Xavi Hernandez's side moved back into the fourth and final Champions League spot as a result, level on 39 points with Atletico Madrid.

Image: Pedri shows his dejection against Espanyol

It had looked like Barca would be in for a comfortable evening when they took the lead inside the first two minutes, Pedri turning in Jordi Alba's cross from close range.

Ferran Torres and Traore both went close for the visitors but they were pegged back on the stroke of halftime as Sergi Darder curled an effort in from the edge of the box after good work from Raul de Tomas.

Darder then returned the favour as he sent De Tomas away over the top for a goal that looked to have won the game for the hosts.

Tempers flared late on as Gerard Pique and Nico Melamed both saw red following a coming together off the ball before De Jong's late effort saw the spoils shared.

Serie A: AC Milan go top, Roma lose more ground

Image: Rafael Leao celebrates scoring AC Milan's winner against Sampdoria

AC Milan surged to the top of Serie A with a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria that moved them a point above Inter Milan. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan set up Rafael Leao's winning goal in the eighth minute.

The France international sent a long kick from outside his penalty area to feed Leo who controlled the ball on the left flank before moving past defender Bartosz Bereszynski to beat Sampdoria goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone.

It was the 10th goal of the season for the Portugal forward in his 100th appearance for the Rossoneri. Striker Olivier Giroud, who scored both goals in the game against Inter, had his second-half header from close range fingertipped over by Falcone.

AC Milan top the table with 55 points, one clear of Inter in second with Napoli another point back after they shared a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Inter, however, still have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Bryan Cristante scored a 94th-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 Serie A draw for AS Roma at Sassuolo on Sunday, as Jose Mourinho's side lost more ground in the race for European qualification.

Another league stalemate leaves them seventh with 40 points, two behind Lazio and five behind Juventus in fourth, who are playing later.

"If you had asked me at the start, I would not have wanted a draw, but in the 90th minute, definitely," Mourinho told DAZN.

Image: Bryan Cristante celebrates after making it 2-2

"I can compare this match to defeats we had earlier in the season against Verona, Venezia and Bologna. We had chances to draw those games and could have had three points more with three draws.

"It isn't the result we wanted, but if nothing else we haven't lost in the last four in Serie A, we have got eight points."

A Tammy Abraham penalty gave the capital club the lead at the end of the first half, but a mistake from goalkeeper Rui Patricio led to a Chris Smalling own goal for the equaliser, before Hamed Traore completed the turnaround with a well-taken strike.

However, Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari picked up a second yellow card with 12 minutes remaining and Roma capitalised deep in stoppage time through a Cristante header.

Danilo scored a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 1-1 Serie A draw for Juventus at Atalanta and earn a point that could prove crucial to the Bianconeri's top-four ambitions.

Image: Dusan Vlahovic reacts to a missed chance

The Brazil international headed in from a corner in the 92nd minute, cancelling out a long-range thunderbolt from Ruslan Malinovskyi that had put Atalanta on the verge of reclaiming fourth place.

Both sides had their chances in a gripping encounter in Bergamo, as Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello denied Dusan Vlahovic with a superb save and Hans Hateboer hit the bar for the hosts.

Juve remain fourth on 46 points, two ahead of Atalanta, but Gian Piero Gasperini's side have a game in hand.

Elsewhere, bottom two Genoa and Salernitana played out a 1-1 draw that did little to help either side hopes of survival, leaving them six and nine points adrift of the safety zone respectively.

Cagliari earned a 1-1 draw at Empoli that took the 18th-placed Sardinians level with Venezia above them on 21 points, while midtable Hellas Verona hammered Udinese 4-0.

Bundesliga: Dortmund cuts Bayern's lead to six points

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund

Marco Reus scored twice to lead Borussia Dortmund to a 3-0 win at Union Berlin and cut Bayern Munich's Bundesliga lead to six points.

It also went some way to answering mounting criticism after Dortmund's 5-2 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen the previous Sunday, which had allowed Bayern to pull nine points clear.

But the leader's surprise 4-2 loss at promoted Bochum on Saturday gave Dortmund added incentive to claim its first league win at Union at the third attempt.

Reus opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Mahmoud Dahoud played him in to shoot low through Andreas Luthe's legs.

Reus scored again seven minutes later when Donyell Malen held off Robin Knoche and Bastian Oczipka to play him through. The Dortmund captain rounded the Union goalkeeper before finishing from a narrow angle.

Raphael Guerreiro scored the visitors' third from close range in the 71st minute.

Dortmund won without injured forward Erling Haaland due to muscular problems and the club said Gio Reyna did not play because of illness, one game after the United States midfielder returned from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him for five months.

Hoffenheim jumped to fifth by beating relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 in the late game.

Ligue 1: Marseille consolidate second place

⏱️90+1'



14th goal of the season for @arekmilik9



⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ in his last 2⃣ league games !#FCMOM | 1⃣ - 2⃣ | ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/EnwmnVXaC9 — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) February 13, 2022

Arkadiusz Milik netted a spectacular overhead kick goal to hand Marseille a late 2-1 away win at struggling Metz on Sunday as they consolidated second place in Ligue 1.

Milik was a surprise omission from the starting line-up but wasted no time after coming on to deliver a spectacular finish, receiving the ball on his chest with his back to goal and scoring a stunning winner eight minutes from time.

New signing Cedric Bakambu put Marseille ahead after 26 minutes as they moved onto 46 points, 13 behind runaway leaders Paris St Germain.

Marseille are now four ahead of third-placed Nice, who lost at Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday.

Defeat for Metz leaves them second from bottom.