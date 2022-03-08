Championship: Ben Brereton Diaz, Fabio Carvalho among players out-of-contract this summer

There are now just over two months until the 2021/22 Sky Bet EFL season concludes with the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.

A month later, on Thursday, June 30, as is the case traditionally on this day, a large number of second-tier players' contracts will expire.

Here, we take a look at which players will, currently*, be out of contract and available on free transfers this summer.

Bournemouth

Image: Bournemouth's Gary Cahill

Jaidon Anthony, Robbie Brady, David Brooks, Gary Cahill, Jordan Zemura

Barnsley

Image: Barnsley's Victor Adeboyejo

Victor Adeboyejo, Aapo Halme, Daniel Jinadu, Romal Palmer

Birmingham

Image: Birmingham's Lukas Jutkiewicz

Jeremie Bela, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Kristian Pedersen, Connal Trueman

Blackburn

Image: Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz

Ben Brereton Diaz, Jacob Davenport, Bradley Johnson, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe, Joe Rothwell

Blackpool

Image: Blackpool's Josh Bowler

Keshi Anderson, Cameron Antwi, Josh Bowler, Richard Keogh, Gary Madine, Stuart Moore, Jordan Thorniley, Grant Ward

Bristol City

Image: Bristol City's Chris Martin

Robbie Cundy, Andy King, Timm Klose, Chris Martin, Callum O'Dowda

Cardiff

Image: Cardiff's Aden Flint

Aden Flint, Sean Morrison, Marlon Pack, Joe Ralls, Alex Smithies, Isaac Vassell, Will Vaulks

Coventry

Image: Coventry's Kyle McFadzean

Jodi Jones, Kyle McFadzean, Jordan Shipley

Derby

Image: Derby's Festy Ebosele

Ryan Allsop, Lee Buchanan, Nathan Byrne, Eiran Cashin, Curtis Davies, Festy Ebosele, Craig Forsyth, Colin Kazim-Richards, Tom Lawrence, Ravel Morrison, Kelle Roos, Richard Stearman, Liam Thompson, Louie Watson

Fulham

Image: Fulham's Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho, Fabri, Tyrese Francois, Michael Hector, Neeskens Kebano, Alfie Mawson, Tim Ream, Jean Michael Seri, Steven Sessegnon

Huddersfield

Image: Huddersfield's Harry Toffolo

Jamal Blackman, Fraizer Campbell, Josh Koroma, Naby Sarr, Harry Toffolo, Alex Vallejo

Hull

Image: Hull's Tom Huddlestone

Billy Chadwick, Tom Eaves, Callum Elder, Josh Emmanuel, George Honeyman, Tom Huddlestone, Matt Ingram, Richie Smallwood, Mallik Wilks

Luton

Image: Luton's Elijah Adebayo

Elijah Adebayo, Amari'i Bell, Luke Berry, Sonny Bradley, James Bree, Reece Burke, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Harry Cornick, Danny Hylton, Harry Isted, Cameron Jerome, Peter Kioso, Henri Lansbury, Tom Lockyer, Admiral Muskwe, Kal Naismith, Fred Onyedinma, Gabriel Osho, Dan Potts, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, James Shea

Middlesbrough

Image: Middlesbrough's Sol Bamba

Sol Bamba, Jonny Howson, Lee Peltier, Neil Taylor

Millwall

Image: Millwall's Jed Wallace

Tom Bradshaw, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ryan Leonard, Connor Mahoney, Alex Pearce, Jed Wallace, Murray Wallace

Nottingham Forest

Image: Nottingham Forest's Tobias Figueiredo

Gaetan Bong, Tobias Figueiredo, Jordan Smith

Peterborough

Image: Peterborough's Harrison Burrows

Harrison Burrows

Preston

Image: Preston's Scott Sinclair

Tom Barkhuizen, Izzy Brown, Bambo Diaby, Jacob Holland-Wilkinson, Mathew Hudson, Paul Huntington, Joe Rafferty, Connor Ripley, Scott Sinclair, Ethan Walker

QPR

Image: QPR's Albert Adomah

Albert Adomah, Dominic Ball, Yoann Barbet, Dillon Barnes, David Marshall, Moses Odubajo, Charlie Owens, Lee Wallace

Reading

Image: Reading's John Swift

Felipe Araruna, Femi Azeez, Brandon Barker, Ethan Bristow, Alen Halilovic, Junior Hoilett, Tom Holmes, Josh Laurent, Michael Morrison, Andy Rinomhota, John Swift, Andy Yiadom

Sheffield United

Image: Sheffield United's Billy Sharp

Chris Basham, Adam Davies, Jake Eastwood, David McGoldrick, Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson, Billy Sharp

Stoke

Image: Stoke's Nick Powell

Joe Allen, James Chester, Frank Fielding, Steven Fletcher, Tom Ince, Phil Jagielka, Nick Powell, Tommy Smith, Jordan Thompson, Mario Vrancic

Swansea

Image: Swansea's Yan Dhanda

Yan Dhanda, Josh Gould, Ben Hamer, Kyle Naughton, Korey Smith

West Brom

Image: West Brom's Andy Carroll

David Button, Andy Carroll, Sam Johnstone

*Last updated at 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 8 2022