Championship: Ben Brereton Diaz, Fabio Carvalho among players out-of-contract this summer

Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz and Fulham's Fabio Carvalho among Sky Bet Championship players out-of-contract in the summer of 2022; Derby's Ravel Morrison, Millwall's Jed Wallace, QPR's Albert Adomah, West Brom's Andy Carroll, Bournemouth's Gary Cahill also on extensive list
Tuesday 8 March 2022 18:03, UK
There are now just over two months until the 2021/22 Sky Bet EFL season concludes with the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.
A month later, on Thursday, June 30, as is the case traditionally on this day, a large number of second-tier players' contracts will expire.
Here, we take a look at which players will, currently*, be out of contract and available on free transfers this summer.
Jaidon Anthony, Robbie Brady, David Brooks, Gary Cahill, Jordan Zemura
Victor Adeboyejo, Aapo Halme, Daniel Jinadu, Romal Palmer
Jeremie Bela, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Kristian Pedersen, Connal Trueman
Ben Brereton Diaz, Jacob Davenport, Bradley Johnson, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe, Joe Rothwell
Keshi Anderson, Cameron Antwi, Josh Bowler, Richard Keogh, Gary Madine, Stuart Moore, Jordan Thorniley, Grant Ward
Robbie Cundy, Andy King, Timm Klose, Chris Martin, Callum O'Dowda
Aden Flint, Sean Morrison, Marlon Pack, Joe Ralls, Alex Smithies, Isaac Vassell, Will Vaulks
Jodi Jones, Kyle McFadzean, Jordan Shipley
Ryan Allsop, Lee Buchanan, Nathan Byrne, Eiran Cashin, Curtis Davies, Festy Ebosele, Craig Forsyth, Colin Kazim-Richards, Tom Lawrence, Ravel Morrison, Kelle Roos, Richard Stearman, Liam Thompson, Louie Watson
Fabio Carvalho, Fabri, Tyrese Francois, Michael Hector, Neeskens Kebano, Alfie Mawson, Tim Ream, Jean Michael Seri, Steven Sessegnon
Jamal Blackman, Fraizer Campbell, Josh Koroma, Naby Sarr, Harry Toffolo, Alex Vallejo
Billy Chadwick, Tom Eaves, Callum Elder, Josh Emmanuel, George Honeyman, Tom Huddlestone, Matt Ingram, Richie Smallwood, Mallik Wilks
Elijah Adebayo, Amari'i Bell, Luke Berry, Sonny Bradley, James Bree, Reece Burke, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Harry Cornick, Danny Hylton, Harry Isted, Cameron Jerome, Peter Kioso, Henri Lansbury, Tom Lockyer, Admiral Muskwe, Kal Naismith, Fred Onyedinma, Gabriel Osho, Dan Potts, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, James Shea
Sol Bamba, Jonny Howson, Lee Peltier, Neil Taylor
Tom Bradshaw, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ryan Leonard, Connor Mahoney, Alex Pearce, Jed Wallace, Murray Wallace
Gaetan Bong, Tobias Figueiredo, Jordan Smith
Harrison Burrows
Tom Barkhuizen, Izzy Brown, Bambo Diaby, Jacob Holland-Wilkinson, Mathew Hudson, Paul Huntington, Joe Rafferty, Connor Ripley, Scott Sinclair, Ethan Walker
Albert Adomah, Dominic Ball, Yoann Barbet, Dillon Barnes, David Marshall, Moses Odubajo, Charlie Owens, Lee Wallace
Felipe Araruna, Femi Azeez, Brandon Barker, Ethan Bristow, Alen Halilovic, Junior Hoilett, Tom Holmes, Josh Laurent, Michael Morrison, Andy Rinomhota, John Swift, Andy Yiadom
Chris Basham, Adam Davies, Jake Eastwood, David McGoldrick, Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson, Billy Sharp
Joe Allen, James Chester, Frank Fielding, Steven Fletcher, Tom Ince, Phil Jagielka, Nick Powell, Tommy Smith, Jordan Thompson, Mario Vrancic
Yan Dhanda, Josh Gould, Ben Hamer, Kyle Naughton, Korey Smith
David Button, Andy Carroll, Sam Johnstone
*Last updated at 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 8 2022