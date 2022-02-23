Europa League & ECL last 16: Who has qualified and when is the draw?

The Europa League and Europa Conference League last-16 draws take place on Friday, but who has made it through and who could the British sides face?

When are the draws ?

The Europa League last-16 draw will take place on Friday, February 25 in Nyon at 11am UK time.

It will be followed by the last-16 draw for the Europa Conference League, which will start at 12pm UK time, also in Nyon.

You will be able to follow both draws across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Europa League

Which teams are in the Europa League last-16 draw?

The draw features 16 teams.

The eight group winners from the UEFA Europa League group stage are already in the hat and they will be joined by the eight winners from the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Who has qualified?

Image: West Ham are already in the hat for the Europa league last-16 draw

The following eight teams are seeded in the draw after topping their Europa League group...

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

(Serbia) Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

(Germany) Galatasaray (Turkey)

(Turkey) Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

(Germany) Lyon (France)

(France) Monaco (France)

(France) Spartak Moscow (Russia)

Moscow (Russia) West Ham (England)

They are joined by eight unseeded teams, who booked their place after winning their play-off tie...

Image: Rangers are in a good position to reach the Europa League last -16 after a 4-2 win in Dortmund

Barcelona (Spain)

(Spain) Rangers (Scotland)

(Scotland) Braga (Portugal)

(Portugal) Real Betis (Spain)

(Spain) Atalanta (Italy)

(Italy) FC Porto (Portugal)

(Portugal) RB Leipzig (Germany)

(Germany) Sevilla (Spain)

How the draw works...

The eight sides who won their Europa League group will be seeded and drawn against the eight sides who won their play-off tie.

No team can play a club from their own country.

The sides who finished top of their Europa League groups will play the second leg of their last-16 tie at home.

When are the last-16 ties?

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10, with the return fixtures a week later on March 17.

What are the key Europa League dates?

March 10 & 17: Round of 16

March 18 (12pm UK time): Quarter-final & Semi-final draw

April 7 &14: Quarter-finals

April 18 and May 5: Semi-finals

May 18: Final (Seville, Spain)

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.

Europa Conference League

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League last-16 draw?

The draw features 16 teams.

The eight group winners from the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage are already in the hat and they will be joined by the eight winners from the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Who has qualified?

Image: Tammy Abraham's Roma are in the hat for the ECL last-16 draw

The following eight teams are seeded in the draw after topping their Europa Conference League group...

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Basel (Switzerland)

(Switzerland) Copenhagen (Denmark)

(Denmark) Feyenoord (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Gent (Belgium)

(Belgium) LASK (Austria)

(Austria) Rennes (France)

(France) Roma (Italy)

They are joined by eight unseeded teams, who booked their place after winning their play-off tie...

Image: Leicester still have to get past Randers to reach the ECL last-16 draw

PAOK Salonika (Greece)

(Greece) Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

(Czech Republic) PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Bodo/Glimt (Norway)

(Norway) Leicester City (England)

(England) Marseille (France)

(France) Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)

How the draw works...

The eight sides who won their Europa Conference League group will be seeded and drawn against the eight sides who won their play-off tie.

No team can play a club from their own country.

The sides who finished top of their Europa Conference League groups will play the second leg of their last-16 tie at home.

When are the last-16 ties?

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10, with the return fixtures a week later on March 17.

What are the key Europa Conference League dates?

March 10 & 17: Round of 16

March 18 (12pm UK time): Quarter-final & Semi-final draw

April 7 &14: Quarter-finals

April 18 and May 5: Semi-finals

May 26: Final (Tirana, Albania)

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.