Tottenham expect Antonio Conte to remain in charge despite public comments - Paper Talk

THE SUN
Tottenham expect Antonio Conte to remain as manager despite his bombshell quit hint following defeat to Burnley.
Chelsea will not suffer any immediate problems even if owner Roman Abramovich is placed on a potential UK Russia sanctions list.
Chelsea are reportedly planning on going 'all out' to sign Barcelona ace Ousmane Dembele this summer.
Amir Khan has three weeks to invoke his right to a rematch with Kell Brook - meaning a second fight cannot be ruled out.
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United have made initial enquiries about a possible move for Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.
Ukraine boss Oleksandr Petrakov insists preparations for next month's World Cup play-off in Scotland will continue as planned.
Oleksandr Usyk's preparations for his rematch with Anthony Joshua are now clouded in uncertainty following Russia's invasion of the heavyweight champion's homeland, Ukraine.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Abramovich should not be allowed to own Chelsea, a Labour MP has told Parliament during discussions around the Government's response to the Ukraine crisis.
Daniil Medvedev will become the first man other than Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to hold the world No 1 spot since 2004, after Djokovic ceded his crown with a loss in Dubai.
Nick Kyrgios has opened up on his mental health struggles, detailing self-harm, suicidal thoughts and abuse of alcohol and drugs.
DAILY MIRROR
Ralf Rangnick has been spotted in the stands of Old Trafford alongside Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell.
Mason Greenwood has been removed from Football Manager 2022 following allegations against the Manchester United player of rape and sexual assault.
Italian champions Inter Milan are in agreement with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku over his future amid speculation of a move.
Tammy Abraham is eyeing a future return to Chelsea after leaving the club last summer to join Italian club Roma.
Jonathan David's future at French outfit Lille is the subject of further speculation amid interest from two sides with very different prospects in the Premier League.
A football agent who organised the flight in which football player Emiliano Sala was killed had no knowledge of any issues with the plane or the pilot, an inquest has heard.
Gary Lineker has deleted a tweet labelling Britain's spending on a nuclear deterrent "madness" amid the crisis in Ukraine.
THE TIMES
The Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin has been in Monaco as part of his rehabilitation this week in a bid to return for the club's crucial Premier League game at Brentford on Saturday.
Oleksandr Zinchenko has claimed that Instagram deleted a post aimed at the Russian president Vladimir Putin in which the Manchester City and Ukraine left back wished him "the most painful, suffering death".
The ECB has undertaken an internal review into the conduct of Tom Harrison, the chief executive, and at least one other board member in relation to the resignation of Mehmooda Duke as the chairwoman of Leicestershire in November.