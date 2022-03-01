Michael Waggott needed medical treatment during Sunderland's match against Burton last week and died two days later last Thursday; A Sunderland statement read: "Rest in peace, Michael. You will forever be red and white. You will be remembered, always."

Sunderland fan, who required treatment during EFL match against Burton, dies in hospital

A Sunderland supporter who required emergency medical treatment during their match last Tuesday passed away in hospital two days later.

Sunderland's League One match with Burton Albion was held up for over 45 minutes as Michael Waggott received treatment in the main stand after collapsing five minutes into the match.

In a statement, the club have said: "All at Sunderland AFC are incredibly saddened by the passing of lifelong supporter Michael Waggott.

"After receiving treatment from the emergency services during the first half of SAFC's home fixture against Burton Albion, Michael was transferred to Sunderland Royal Hospital where he sadly passed away on Thursday.

Forever red and white.



Rest in peace, Michael ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZOjPBMtyQH — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) March 1, 2022

"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time, and we will continue to offer them our full support throughout the next days and weeks.

"On behalf of Michael's family, we commend the emergency services and our club staff and supporters for their response to the incident.

"Rest in peace, Michael. You will forever be red and white. You will be remembered, always."