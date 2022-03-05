Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says Manchester United can get a result at Manchester City in another title-race twist

Let our tipster Jones Knows take you into the Premier League weekend as he provides his insight, predictions and betting angles. He wants to back Man Utd at Man City.

Watford vs Arsenal, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Watford should not offer too much for Aaron Ramsdale to be worried about as Arsenal's record under Mikel Arteta against relegation-threatened teams should instil plenty of confidence in a comfortable win without conceding.

The Gunners beat all the relegated teams away from home without conceding last season to an aggregate score of 8-0 and have already seen off Burnley, Newcastle, Watford and Norwich (twice) while keeping clean sheets this season. The away win to nil at 6/5 with Sky Bet is a confident selection.

Martin Odegaard is becoming a key player for Arteta but has done so without registering a goal or an assist in 2022. That's not for the want of trying though.

As my colleague Nick Wright pointed out in his assessment of Odegaard's man-of-the-match performance against Wolves, although he wasn't directly involved in both of Arsenal's goals they wouldn't have occurred without his influence. With such confidence flowing through his veins playing just behind the lone Arsenal striker, Odegaard could be set to take centre stage on Super Sunday against a Watford side Arsenal should brush aside quite readily. I want to back him across a variety of markets.

Image: Martin Odegaard has been in good form for Arsenal

Odegaard hasn't scored since the win over Southampton but has been racking up the shots and expected goals data, especially in matches against relegation-threatened teams. In matches against Burnley, Brentford and Norwich, Odegaard registered nine shots and an expected goals total of 0.93 which showcases his actual goalscoring threat when Arsenal roam forward.

He is 3/1 with Sky Bet to find the net this weekend and 4/6 to have two or more shots at goal. Both prices I'm on board with.

But the real standout part of Odegaard's game lies in his creative work. Since December 17, only Michael Olise and Trent Alexander-Arnold have created a higher expected assist return per 90 minutes than Odegaard in the Premier League. From which he has produced three actual assists. With Arsenal likely to dominate most areas of this match, I'm happy to throw in Odegaard to record another assist at 2/1 with Sky Bet.

For those that want to back the Odegaard masterclass, you can get 20/1 on him scoring, having two shots at goal and recording an assist.

Manchester City vs Manchester United, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Manchester City

Manchester United Sunday 6th March 4:00pm

Manchester United will have some new 'first-time' fans this weekend. Here is that list:

Liverpool fans

Me

One of my starting points for dissecting a match stems from running key performance data from the last six weeks. From runs of fixtures that have seen them play a similar level of opposition (average league position has been 12th), Manchester United are actually coming out on top in some important metrics over Manchester City, which did surprise me.

United are creating an average of 13 chances per 90 minutes, City are working at 11.5. But how does that metric align against the quality of chance being created? Well, United come out on top there too.

Ralf Rangnick's side are posting an attacking non-penalty expected goals figure of 2.17 per 90 minutes. City's is averaging out at 1.82 during the same period.

And even if you just run the basic results data in that period we have United coming out on top in the points per game battle with 2.15 per game to City's 2.00.

Of course, City have shown exceptional metrics over a deep timeframe of sample size to make them the most likely winners of this encounter, especially against such a flaky and at times stodgy Manchester United side. But I'm here to try and assess probabilities and analyse where there might be an edge to be had in the market. In this case, Manchester City are simply too short at 4/11 which gives them a 73 per cent chance of winning this match.

United have only lost one of their last 20 games (not including penalty shootouts) in all competitions since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. I'm happy to back them at 2/1 with Sky Bet to avoid defeat here.

Tottenham vs Everton, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Image: Spurs vs Everton, live on Sky Sports

Catching Tottenham right is proving one of life's mysteries. I think I may have cracked it though.

Back them when they have six or more days to prepare for a game, oppose them when asked to play two games within a four-day period.

Since Antonio Conte took charge, Spurs have had six or more days to prepare for seven games under his watch and they have won six and drawn once. Compare that to their recent record of four days or fewer between games and you find six defeats from seven games in all competitions.

This game falls into the six days or more category so we should be confident of seeing the best side of Spurs against the Premier League's worst travellers. Everton have the fewest away points in the Premier League this season (6).

Plus, they have a manager in Frank Lampard that doesn't embrace keeping things tight on the road. Everton have shipped five in two away games since he took the job. As Chelsea boss, Lampard's team conceded the second-most goals of any team in the Premier League away from his home during his tenure (50) at an average of 1.7 goals per 90 minutes.

When you add it all up, the glaringly obvious sticks out like a sore thumb. Just back Harry Kane to score.

Image: Harry Kane celebrates Spurs' 3-2 win over Man City

Kane has scored 12 goals in 14 appearances against Everton, including 11 in his last nine since March 2017. On current form, there isn't a hotter player in the Premier League and an odds-against price of Kane to score at 6/5 with Sky Bet looks more than fair enough. Kane to score twice at 11/2 and the hat-trick at 33/1 also should be given some consideration to any staking plan.

Current P+L for the season: +75.5

1pt on Martin Odegaard to score, assist and have two shots at goal (20/1 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)