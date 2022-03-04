Premier League match previews, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Watch Premier League highlights this weekend on Sky Sports; highlights will be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle
Friday 4 March 2022 17:12, UK
Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League on Super Sunday as Watford take on Arsenal before the Manchester derby, both live on Sky Sports.
Team news: Watford will be without Ismaila Sarr for the visit of Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Senegal winger picked up a hamstring problem during last weekend's 0-0 draw at Manchester United and he joins defender William Troost-Ekong, who has sustained a similar injury, on the sidelines.
Kiko Femenia is back in contention while Nicolas Nkoulou is closing in on a return having been out since November with a hamstring problem.
Takehiro Tomiyasu remains a doubt for Arsenal.
The Japan full-back has been struggling with calf injuries in recent weeks and could miss out once again.
Emile Smith Rowe is available having missed the win over Wolves through illness.
Foster, Ngakia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Cleverley, Dennis, King, Hernandez, Joao Pedro, Masina, Sema, Bachman, Kabasele, Hernandez, Kucka, Kayembe, Femenia,
Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Patino, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.
City will have John Stones and Aymeric Laporte as their only fit central defenders for Sunday's Premier League derby against United with Ruben Dias facing an extended spell on the sidelines.
The Portugal international could be out for up to six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in Tuesday's 2-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough, the same match in which fellow defender Nathan Ake suffered a less serious injury which will also keep him out on Sunday.
But manager Pep Guardiola reported no other issues and said that forward Cole Palmer is nearing a return.
United striker Edinson Cavani is set to feature for the first time in almost a month.
The 35-year-old striker has not featured since the 1-1 draw at Burnley on February 8, with a groin issue ruling him out of five straight matches.
Scott McTominay has missed two matches through illness, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick saying United "have two or three question marks behind some players". Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.
Manchester derby preview: Can United upset the odds? Can Ronaldo get back to form? And who makes our combined XI
In the latest Football Essential Podcast, host Ron Walker is joined by Sky Sports senior football journalist Charlotte Marsh, Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom and Sky Sports Football data editor Adam Smith ahead of a weekend where the eyes of the Premier League will be on Manchester.
PART ONE | How do Manchester United turn the tide from such a woeful defeat at Old Trafford earlier in the season - and how does Cristiano Ronaldo get back into form? Could this be a 'statement win' for City, and perhaps a 'statement performance' from £100m man Jack Grealish too? Then again, could Riyad Mahrez prove the difference?
PART TWO | Who needs the victory more? Will Manchester United's April, facing City and Liverpool, hold the keys to the title race, and will they make it into the top four? Can City lift the treble, and are they better placed than Liverpool to rack up a trophy haul this season? Plus, our combined XI - including one big absentee.