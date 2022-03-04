Premier League match previews, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time and how to follow

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League on Super Sunday as Watford take on Arsenal before the Manchester derby, both live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win against Wolves in the Premier League.

Team news: Watford will be without Ismaila Sarr for the visit of Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Senegal winger picked up a hamstring problem during last weekend's 0-0 draw at Manchester United and he joins defender William Troost-Ekong, who has sustained a similar injury, on the sidelines.

Kiko Femenia is back in contention while Nicolas Nkoulou is closing in on a return having been out since November with a hamstring problem.

Takehiro Tomiyasu remains a doubt for Arsenal.

The Japan full-back has been struggling with calf injuries in recent weeks and could miss out once again.

Emile Smith Rowe is available having missed the win over Wolves through illness.

Watford provisional squad Foster, Ngakia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Cleverley, Dennis, King, Hernandez, Joao Pedro, Masina, Sema, Bachman, Kabasele, Hernandez, Kucka, Kayembe, Femenia,

Arsenal provisional squad Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Patino, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Opta stats

Watford have earned just seven points from 45 available against Arsenal in the Premier League (W2 D1 L12), though four of these have come in their last three home games against them (W1 D1 L1).

Arsenal have scored in all 15 of their Premier League games against Watford - only against West Brom (26/26) do the Gunners have a better 100% scoring rate in the competition.

Arsenal have scored the first goal in 14 of their 15 Premier League meetings with Watford, with the exception being a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in January 2017..

Watford manager Roy Hodgson has won just one of his 12 Premier League home games against Arsenal (D4 L7), winning 1-0 with Fulham in August 2008. His final home match in charge of Crystal Palace ended in a 3-1 defeat to the Gunners in May last season.

Since losing consecutive league games against Manchester United and Everton at the start of December, Arsenal have taken 22 points from 27 available to them in the Premier League (W7 D1 L1). Their only dropped points in that run have come in home games (1-2 vs Man City, 0-0 vs Burnley).

How to follow: Watch Watford vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, or follow in our dedicated live match blog featuring in-game highlights. Full match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at the final whistle.

Watford

Arsenal Sunday 6th March 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Manchester City's win at Everton in the Premier League.

City will have John Stones and Aymeric Laporte as their only fit central defenders for Sunday's Premier League derby against United with Ruben Dias facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

The Portugal international could be out for up to six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in Tuesday's 2-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough, the same match in which fellow defender Nathan Ake suffered a less serious injury which will also keep him out on Sunday.

But manager Pep Guardiola reported no other issues and said that forward Cole Palmer is nearing a return.

United striker Edinson Cavani is set to feature for the first time in almost a month.

The 35-year-old striker has not featured since the 1-1 draw at Burnley on February 8, with a groin issue ruling him out of five straight matches.

Scott McTominay has missed two matches through illness, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick saying United "have two or three question marks behind some players". Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's draw with Watford in the Premier League.

Manchester City provisional squad XXXXX

Manchester United provisional squad XXXXX

Opta stats

Manchester United are looking to win four consecutive away games in all competitions against Man City for the first time since a run of four between November 1993 and November 2000.

In his managerial career, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has lost more home games against Manchester United in all competitions than he has versus any other opponent (4).

Premier League meetings between Manchester City and Manchester United have seen the away team win more often than in any other fixture in the competition's history (21).

Man City's Riyad Mahrez has been involved in nine goals in his last eight Premier League appearances, scoring six and assisting three. However, against no side has the Algerian faced more in the competition without scoring than Manchester United (11)

Man City's Raheem Sterling is still yet to score in 18 Premier League appearances against Manchester United - there are six other opponents Sterling has failed to score against in the competition, facing them 16 times in total combined. Indeed, the last Englishman to score for Man City in this fixture was James Milner in April 2013.

How to follow: Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, or follow in our dedicated live match blog featuring in-game highlights. Full match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at the final whistle.

Manchester City

Manchester United Sunday 6th March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android:

To watch the highlights on the Sky Sports App, download the app:

Sky Sports' digital platforms are the home of live blogs for every Premier League game, including commentary, analysis and team line-ups. Users with a free Sky ID can watch in-game clips from Sky live games in our dedicated live blogs.

How to watch with Sky Sports YouTube Head over to Sky Sports Football YouTube channel to watch highlights for free.



You'll be able to enjoy action from all 380 Premier League games, as well as classic Premier League moments, goal compilations, in-depth analysis and exclusive player interviews.



Since launching in 2017 the channel has amassed over 2.5m subscribers, and also houses Football League highlights and Nations League goals.

Manchester derby preview: Can United upset the odds? Can Ronaldo get back to form? And who makes our combined XI

In the latest Football Essential Podcast, host Ron Walker is joined by Sky Sports senior football journalist Charlotte Marsh, Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom and Sky Sports Football data editor Adam Smith ahead of a weekend where the eyes of the Premier League will be on Manchester.

PART ONE | How do Manchester United turn the tide from such a woeful defeat at Old Trafford earlier in the season - and how does Cristiano Ronaldo get back into form? Could this be a 'statement win' for City, and perhaps a 'statement performance' from £100m man Jack Grealish too? Then again, could Riyad Mahrez prove the difference?

PART TWO | Who needs the victory more? Will Manchester United's April, facing City and Liverpool, hold the keys to the title race, and will they make it into the top four? Can City lift the treble, and are they better placed than Liverpool to rack up a trophy haul this season? Plus, our combined XI - including one big absentee.