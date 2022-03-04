Livingston vs Celtic live on Sky Sports: Giorgos Giakoumakis returns

Team news and stats for Celtic's trip to Livingston, live on Sky.

Team news

Livingston have a fully-fit squad for the visit of cinch Premiership leaders Celtic on Sunday.

Manager David Martindale has 24 fit players at his disposal.

Martindale admitted he was trying to rotate the players who miss out on a match day but said changes to his in-form team would be limited.

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis will return after missing two matches through illness.

Manager Ange Postecoglou had Albian Ajeti back on the bench in midweek and has no fresh injury worries.

David Turnbull and Kyogo Furuhashi remain on the sidelines following hamstring tears.

Opta stats

Livingston are unbeaten in their last five home league matches against Celtic (W2 D3), beating them 1-0 in September of this season.

Celtic have failed to score in both of their league meetings with Livingston so far this season (D1 L1); the last side to keep a clean sheet in three consecutive league matches against Celtic were Livingston themselves from November 2018 to October 2019.

Livingston have only lost one of their last seven home league games (W4 D2), a 1-2 defeat to St. Johnstone in February. Home and away, the Lions are unbeaten in their last five Scottish Premiership fixtures (W3 D2) since that loss to the Saints.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 23 league matches (W19 D4), with their last such defeat coming away to Livingston in September.

Bruce Anderson has been directly involved in 47% of Livingston's 32 league goals this season (11 goals, four assists), the highest proportion by any player for any side in the 2021-22 Scottish Premiership.

How to follow: Watch Livingston vs Celtic live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am; kick-off 12pm. Follow all the action in our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including in-game clips. Watch free match highlights later on Sunday evening.