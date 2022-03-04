Arsenal vs Birmingham and Reading vs Tottenham: Women's Super League previews, team news, stats

Team news and stats for the latest round of the WSL, including Arsenal vs Birmingham and Reading vs Tottenham on Sunday.
Saturday 5 March 2022 11:37, UK
Manchester United developed no obvious injury concerns during their derby defeat to Manchester City last weekend. Head coach Marc Skinner previously said January signing Jade Moore had been back on the grass and was "progressing nicely" as she works towards a return from a knee injury. However, it is unlikely the midfielder will make her debut for the club against Leicester.
Leicester will be without defender Ashleigh Plumptre due to an illness, although fellow centre-back Sophie Howard will be in contention to play after her recent red card against Chelsea was rescinded. Striker Jess Sigsworth and forward Lachante Paul will also be absentees for the Foxes.
League leaders Arsenal moved five points clear of second-placed Chelsea with their 4-0 victory against Reading on Wednesday and head coach Jonas Eidevall will look to consolidate their position with another win against Birmingham City, who are bottom of the league.
In a surprise upset, Birmingham beat Arsenal 2-0 when the two sides last met in January but went on to lose their next four league fixtures. Interim head coach Darren Carter will aim for his side to cause another upset, but it will be a difficult task ahead.
Kelly Chambers' Reading come into this game after their heavy defeat against Arsenal in midweek, a second consecutive league loss after a run of four domestic victories. Speaking ahead of the game, Chambers believes the fixture will be a "good game" if Reading are able to replicate the way they played in the second half of their loss to Arsenal.
Rehanne Skinner's Tottenham beat Birmingham City in their last league game and sit third in the WSL, two points behind Emma Hayes' Chelsea. With defender Ashleigh Neville becoming the first Tottenham player to win the Barclays FA Women's Super League Player of the Month award, Skinner's side will be confident coming into the fixture.
