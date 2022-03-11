Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says Arsenal can boost their top-four hopes with victory against Leicester

Let our tipster Jones Knows guide your through a busy Premier League weekend with his array of insight, analysis, tips and predictions.

How many winners last week for Jones Knows? Southampton most corners vs Aston Villa 11/10

Chelsea to win to nil 6/5

Liverpool to win to nil 6/5

Norwich to have 13 or more shots 5/4

Harry Kane to score once (6/5) & twice (11/2)

Arsenal vs Leicester, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Leicester aren't fooling me with their back-to-back clean sheets. They have shipped an expected goals figure equating to 2.7 goals in those two matches, pointing to a big overperformance and the eyes told you that against Leeds, who somehow failed to score in the 1-0 defeat last weekend.

I'd be stunned if they can keep this flowing Arsenal attack at bay. The Gunners already have more points at home than in all of last season and are unbeaten vs sides outside the top three, winning nine of those 11 Premier League games. Home win.

I'm fully expecting Bukayo Saka to make more noise in front of the Super Sunday cameras. His performance in the win at Watford only further enhanced my view that he's the best young player in world football. Just watch him. When he's tasked with making the right final pass, he makes it. His intelligence is off the scale and he has the ability to go with it.

He now has 13 goal involvements this season - the most for Arsenal and also the most by any Premier League player under 21 this season. I'm happy to back him here to score first at 9/2 with Sky Bet.

The regard in which I hold him has triggered a significant interest in his price to win PFA Young Player of the Year, too. Phil Foden currently leads that market at 8/11 with Sky Bet which completely underrates the chances of his England team-mate Saka, who can be backed at a colossal 6/1.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Selhurst Park on a Monday night is never an ideal scenario for an away team - even one as special as Manchester City.

And then you throw into the mix that Palace are the last team to keep a Premier League clean sheet against City, who have scored in all 18 league games since that 2-0 win for Patrick Vieira's team at the Etihad Stadium, then this could be a tricky evening for the league leaders.

However, City are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League away games, winning 11 of those. They could equal a club Premier League record of 14 successive away games unbeaten here. I wouldn't want to be lashing into the 2/7 for an away win but those looking to get City on side should maybe take a look at the 5/2 with Sky Bet on Pep Guardiola's side winning by one goal.

That winning goal just might come from a set-piece. Palace have conceded 10 of their 38 Premier League goals this season from corners. Plus, an opposition centre-back has managed a shot on goal against Palace in seven of their last eight fixtures with two goals conceded from corners in that period.

City play silky football but they are among the best at creating opportunities from set-pieces. Only Liverpool (20) have scored more from that method this season than City (19).

It all adds up to Aymeric Laporte being a great angle to attack across a variety of markets, the standout being him to have a header on target at 10/1 with Sky Bet. Only Shane Duffy averages more shots on goal when it comes to centre-backs to have played 500 minutes or more than Laporte (1.34) this season. Considering 10 of those efforts have been headers, his odds are too big to register a header on target.