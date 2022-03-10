Wayne Rooney frustrated with Derby situation: 'We are in a critical position'

A frustrated Wayne Rooney has admitted Derby are in a "critical position" as they wait for news on a potential takeover of the club.

Derby were placed in administration last September and, despite plenty of supposed interest in the club, a potential sale hasn't gone through.

There had been hope that a preferred bidder would have been named earlier this month, yet there has been no developments.

The club have been deducted 21 points for entering administration and for admitting breaches of EFL financial regulations.

The team are fighting for survival under England's record goalscorer Rooney and sit five points from safety having played a game more than 21st-placed Reading.

"I think everyone got informed yesterday, the administrators had a meeting with the supporters' club and with the staff," Rooney said.

"What is clear is that there is no preferred bidder there. So, for the short-term future, it's a critical position we are in.

"I have to ask questions, I have to obviously prepare the team for Saturday, but there are things which I just can't do, we can't do as a club.

"Whether that's the pitch for the next season, or the kit for the next season, players who I'd want to bring in, you can't even think about. Players who we'd like to re-sign.

"And it's clear this is going to go onto next season. It's a critical position we're in.

"We needed this sorted months ago, if I'm being honest. I know it's been difficult and I know it's tough, but we all need a preferred bidder in. Then there's a period of time that will probably take us to next season. Then you ask the question: what happens then? Is it points deductions again? Is it embargoes again? Where are we at?

"It was not so much a deadline but everyone was expecting something yesterday. For that not to happen again is frustrating. And then, everyone has been informed that the next four or five days things might happen, so hopefully that's the case."