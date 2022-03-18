Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for February

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, March 21 at 5pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Josh Bowler - BLACKPOOL vs Bournemouth - February 12

Bowler's left foot is well renowned by Blackpool fans for its magical qualities, but as the ball rolled towards him, even they didn't expect the sorcery of a whipped shot into the far corner.

George Baldock - SHEFFIELD UNITED vs Swansea City - February 19

A goal that was all about pace. Sprinting into the area to meet a fizzing cross, Baldock timed the ball perfectly on his instep to send it scudding home off the underside of the bar.

Keane Lewis-Potter - Peterborough United vs HULL CITY - February 26

When the ball was dislodged into space on the edge of the Peterborough box, Lewis-Potter made up his mind in an instant to drive it low, hard, fast and true into the far bottom corner.

Sky Bet League One

Dan Barlaser - ROTHERHAM UNITED vs Accrington Stanley - February 5

The technical perfection and impeccable timing of Barlaser's volley was all the more remarkable given that he had to strike it on the stretch with the ball dropping in front of him.

Elliot Bonds - CHELTENHAM TOWN vs Sunderland - February 8

Bonds' first Cheltenham goal was a mix of special ingredients. Striding forward, he stepped past two tacklers and unleashed an unstoppable shot just inside the angle of post and bar.

Billy Bodin - OXFORD UNITED vs Bolton Wanderers - February 12

Bodin fooled the entire Bolton defence into thinking that his free-kick was for his team-mates to attack. Instead, he took aim for the top corner and judged the curl and arc to perfection.

Sky Bet League Two

Alan Judge - COLCHESTER UNITED vs Rochdale - February 1

The ball was bouncing harmlessly away from goal when Judge swivelled his 33-year-old hips and let fly with a looping, dipping shot of wicked pace and ferocity just under the bar.

Rhys Oates - MANSFIELD TOWN vs Colchester United - February 8

Bursting forward with the ball and away from two opponents from midway inside your own half is one thing. To finish off the rampaging run with a 20-yard piledriver is quite another.

John Rooney - Hartlepool United vs BARROW - February 8

Spectacular goals run in the Rooney family. John's contributions have not always shone, but the vision, impudence and breath-taking execution of this stunning 40-yarder certainly did.