Inter Milan held by Fiorentina as Bayern Munich thrash Union Berlin - European round-up

Inter Milan dropped points again in the Serie A title race when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina at the San Siro, after Denzel Dumfries cancelled out Lucas Torreira's opener.

Inter were top of the league last month but have won only one of their last seven games and now sit third in the standings, three points behind leaders Napoli and AC Milan who are level on 63 points.

The goalkeepers were kept busy in a goalless first half, with Inter's Samir Handanovic called into action to stop long-range efforts, while Fiorentina's Pietro Terracciano denied Edin Dzeko from close range.

But Fiorentina's sustained pressure paid dividends early in the second half when Gaetano Castrovilli cut open Inter's defence in the box to find Nicolas Gonzalez, whose quick cutback was fired in by Torreira.

Inter struck back less than five minutes later, however, after the two wing-backs combined, with Ivan Perisic floating a cross into the box for Dumfries to leap up unmarked and head home.

Jonathan Ikone nearly scored a winner in injury time when he ran into space on a counter-attack, but Handanovic came to Inter's rescue once again to deny the Frenchman as both sides shared the spoils.

Elsewhere, a second successive double from Victor Osimhen earned Napoli a 2-1 comeback victory over Udinese.

Looking to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time since late January into early February, Napoli fell behind in the 22nd minute after Gerard Deulofeu arrowed a strike into the net.

Image: Napoli's Victor Osimhen, right, celebrates scoring

The hosts looked like a different side in the second half, however, and turned the match on its head as Nigerian striker Osimhen backed up his double in last week's 2-1 win at Hellas Verona with another brace.

His first was a bullet header to level the match seven minutes after the break, before a clever near-post finish 11 minutes later completed the turnaround.

Pablo Mari's late red card ended Udinese's hopes of grabbing an equaliser at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, as Napoli saw out a crucial win in the race for the Scudetto.

The victory moved Napoli onto 63 points while Udinese stay 14th.

Bundesliga: Lewandowski at the double as Bayern march on

Image: Robert Lewandowski has scored 31 league goals this term

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski scored either side of half-time as the German champions crushed Union Berlin 4-0 to stay in the driving seat for the Bundesliga title.

The Bavarians, who returned to winning ways after drawing their last two league games, are on 63 points, seven ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, in action against Cologne on Sunday, with seven games remaining after the weekend.

Chasing a record-extending 10th league crown in a row, Bayern took the lead in the 16th minute when Union keeper Andreas Luthe was surprised by a Kingsley Coman shot from outside the box.

Tanguy Nianzou powered in a header in the 25th, and Lewandowski converted a stoppage-time penalty to go in three goals up at the break.

The Pole added his second two minutes after the restart to take his league tally to 31 goals this season before the hosts eased off to take much of the pace out of the game.

Image: Kingsley Coman was also on target for Bayern Munich

Bayern also set a new league record having scored 81 goals by the 27th matchday.

Elsewhere, Hertha Berlin cruised past Hoffenheim 3-0 to end a nine-game winless run in the Bundesliga and revive their hopes of surviving a relegation battle, but new coach Felix Magath was absent with a COVID-19 infection.

Coached by new assistant coach Mark Fotheringham on his Bundesliga debut, Hertha were dominant throughout and went in front with a Niklas Stark header from a Marvin Plattenhardt free kick.

Two more Plattenhardt set pieces led to goals through Ishak Belfodil in the 63rd and Lucas Tousart 11 minutes later to seal their first win in 2022 - and Hoffenheim's first loss in six league matches.

Victory lifted Hertha, who brought in veteran coach Magath in this week until the end of the season, off the bottom spots and into the relegation playoff place in 16th on 26 points.

Hoffenheim stayed in sixth place on 44 points in a blow to their Champions League hopes.