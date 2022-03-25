ePremier League 2021/22 Grand Finals: When is the tournament being held?

The ePremier League 2021/22 Grand Finals take place on March 26 and 27 and you can watch all the action on Sky Sports.

Where is the tournament taking place?

Here East in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

When does the action get under way?

March 26 and 27.

Live ePremier League Finals Saturday 26th March 12:00pm

Where can you watch it?

On Sky Sports Premier League from 12pm on March 26 and 6pm on March 27, while you can also see all the games on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Live ePremier League Finals Sunday 27th March 6:00pm

How does it work?

All 20 Premier League clubs hosted club play-offs earlier in the year, with 40 players, two per club, progressing to the grand finals.

Who is competing?

This year's finalists include the 2019/20 winner Thomas Leese, representing Tottenham Hotspur, with fellow Excel team-mate Huge Gorilla and inaugural champion Donovan 'Tekkz' Hunt, who will be playing on behalf of Liverpool for the fourth time.

Image: Donovan 'F2Tekkz' Hunt was crowned last year's ePremier League Champion after his Liverpool team defeated Manchester United

Shellzz, who won the 2020/21 ePremier League final for Man City, is missing after failing to progress in the qualifiers.

What is this year's format?

There is a change to the tournament format for this year's grand finals. Players will work collaboratively as a team by taking part in a series of one versus one matches against pairings from other clubs, with one player competing per console in a two-legged tie.

Clubs are split into four groups for Saturday's matches, with the top two in each group progressing to Sunday's knockout stages. The two victorious players in the overall final will win the honour of ePremier League champion for their club.

This year's competition is the first ePremier League to be played on next-generation consoles, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

This year's line-up