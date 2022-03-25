Reporter's notebook: Gareth Southgate set to use 100th player of England reign in forthcoming friendlies

Within the next four days, Gareth Southgate will have used 100 different players since he took over as England manager. So far, he's used 97, writes Rob Dorsett.

Kyle Walker-Peters, Tyrick Mitchell and Marc Guehi are sure to make their England debuts against either Switzerland or Ivory Coast, as Southgate uses these two international friendlies to work out his backup plans, should his first choices remain unavailable for the World Cup in less than eight months' time.

The list of England stars absent is remarkable - Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Aaron Ramsdale and Kalvin Phillips, are all missing from this camp.

With so many key absentees, what can Southgate realistically learn with only two training camps left and just over 20 full training days before the World Cup starts in Qatar in November?

For a start, he will see for sure just how deep his reserves are in the full-back department. There's an irony that, just nine months ago, the media debate was all about the fact that Southgate had named four right-backs in his squad of 26. The players were just too good as footballers to leave out, he said.

Now, the only fit right back in the current England squad is an uncapped 24-year-old who's been called up for the first time.

This will be a big week for Walker-Peters. The only question is which game will see him make his senior debut? Will he start against Switzerland?

Similarly, Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell is a shoe-in for his first England cap of any kind. He has never played for any of England's junior teams. Mitchell does face a little more competition at left-back from Luke Shaw (who Manchester United would probably be keen to get some game time) and Walker-Peters himself, who's played on the left for Southampton all season.

Mitchell's Palace teammate, Marc Guehi, is one of England's most in-form centre-backs right now. Club captain at the age of 21, skipper of England's U21s, his maturity and leadership qualities have impressed Southgate. How he combines with a more senior partner in the heart of the England defence is sure to be tested over the next two friendlies.

And despite Harry Maguire's indifferent form for Manchester United, which Southgate himself admitted was poor, the England boss says the defender is still "a key part" of this team, who he'd "never even thought about not selecting."

Maguire and Guehi together might well be a combination Southgate wants to explore, with John Stones, Conor Coady and Tyrone Mings well established and well known in the England setup.

The debate over who is England's number one has been kicked down the road till June, with Ramsdale not here to press Jordan Pickford. Though Southgate has made it clear he still sees the Everton keeper as the man in possession, and the man every other goalkeeper has to catch.

Where England are strongest - in wide attacking areas - remains unchanged with Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish (and Saka, when he's available) among the best in the world.

Then there's the issue of the backup striker to Harry Kane. As things stand, if Kane isn't fit for Qatar, England's chances of winning the World Cup are massively diminished. Probably non-existent. So which of Tammy Abraham, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Patrick Bamford and Ollie Watkins is going to step up and claim the understudy role?

The first three are injured, so it's Watkins who has the chance to impress this week. He will play, but how much, is still a moot point.

It wouldn't be a surprise if, with the other attacking talent at his disposal, Southgate tried the likes of Foden or Sterling in a false nine role, as an experiment for a scenario where Kane is unavailable.

Both have done so for Manchester City - Sterling did it in the Champions League final, Foden has been deployed there several times this season by Pep Guardiola.

Team news

Emile Smith Rowe is unlikely to play in England's friendly against Switzerland on Saturday.

The Arsenal attacker missed training on Friday and is set to sit out the Alzheimer's Society International at Wembley.

"Emile didn't train today, so I think unlikely he would be involved tomorrow, nothing too serious," Southgate said.

"It was a shame to lose Bukayo (Saka), but we are back in these moments with Covid where there is a spike in the country, and we are the same."

Southgate confirmed he will be handing out England debuts to the likes of Marc Guehi, Kyle Walker-Peters, and Tyrick Mitchell, either against Switzerland, or in Tuesday's friendly with the Ivory Coast.

"There will be debuts this week for sure, whether that is Saturday or Tuesday," the England boss added.

Match stats - England on brink of unbeaten record

England are unbeaten in their last 20 matches in all competitions (W16 D4); should they avoid defeat in this game, 21 games unbeaten will be a record in the Three Lions' history. They also had a 20-game unbeaten run between 1890 and 1896.

Switzerland are unbeaten in their last 10 games (W5 D5) since losing 3-0 to Italy at Euro 2020. They last had a longer unbeaten run between June 2016 and October 2017, a run of 15 matches.

Switzerland have never beaten England on English soil in 11 previous attempts (D4 L7), failing in nine games at Wembley (D4 L5), and one game each at Highbury (L1) and the King Power Stadium (L1).

England scored 52 goals during 2021, their most in a single calendar year in their history. The Three Lions also kept 14 clean sheets in 2021, another record for them in a single year.

Switzerland have only conceded two goals in seven games so far under manager Murat Yakin, keeping five clean sheets. Their expected goals against figure in these games has been 7.1, meaning they have conceded just over five goals fewer than they would've been expected to under Yakin.

Harry Kane (48) needs one goal to move ahead of Gary Lineker in the all-time top scorers list for the Three Lions, with only Wayne Rooney (53) and Bobby Charlton (49) scoring more.

Sven: England can win the World Cup

Jack Grealish's rivals for a place in England's forward line all have more Premier League goal involvements this term. After becoming a first-choice pick after Euro 2020, his starting spot is under threat at the start of a World Cup year.

The £100m man has a point to prove after a slow start at Man City.

Read our feature on the challenge he's facing here.

Image: Tyrick Mitchell has been called up by England after an impressive season at Crystal Palace

Tyrick Mitchell was handed a first England call after injuries to left-back options Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier. The Crystal Palace youngster has never played youth football for his country but his impressive defensive stats have put him in contention for a debut against Switzerland or Ivory Coast.

We speak with his former Crystal Palace youth coach to find out more about his journey to this England camp - and why they are convinced he has the ability and mentality to seize his chance.

Read our feature here.