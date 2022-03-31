Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, stats and how to follow as Rangers host Celtic live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and how to follow this weekend's matches in the Scottish Premiership, including Rangers vs Celtic on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Team news: Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will miss Sunday's cinch Premiership clash against Celtic at Ibrox.

The Colombia forward was sent home early from international duty due to a thigh muscle issue and Gers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst confirmed he will miss the next couple of weeks at least.

Attacker Ianis Hagi remains on the sidelines with a long-term knee injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers

Celtic will have Kyogo Furuhashi available for the first time since the Japan forward aggravated a hamstring injury on Boxing Day.

Tom Rogic is also in contention after shaking off the knock that forced him to drop out of the Australia squad.

Daizen Maeda has also shaken off fitness concerns to leave James Forrest the only absentee for the leaders as he nurses a minor leg muscle problem.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership game between Celtic and Ross County

Opta stats

Rangers have won each of their last three home league matches against Celtic; the Gers haven't won four home Old Firm derbies in a row in the league since April 1998.

Celtic won the last Scottish Premiership Old Firm derby 3-0 in February, scoring as many goals in that match as their previous six league meetings with Rangers combined beforehand (three). The Hoops last won back-to-back league games against Rangers in September 2018 under Brendan Rodgers (run of three).

Celtic's last win away from home to the reigning champions in the Scottish top-flight came back in January 2011, a 2-0 victory over Rangers under Neil Lennon; Celtic have lost each of their last three visits to Ibrox against Rangers when the Gers were the title-holders.

This will be Giovanni van Bronckhorst's first home Old Firm derby as Rangers manager; three of the last four Rangers managers to face Celtic at home in the league lost their first such fixture, the only exception being the last boss Steven Gerrard, who won his first in December 2018.

Rangers remain unbeaten in their last 35 home league matches (W31 D4) since a 0-1 defeat to Hamilton in March 2020.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 25 league games (W21 D4), including 13 away from home (W11 D2). It's the club's longest unbeaten league run since they went 56 without defeat from May 2016 to December 2017.

Aaron Ramsey scored in his first league start for Rangers against Dundee last time out. The last player to score in both of his first two Scottish Premiership starts for the club was Jermain Defoe in February 2019, while the last player to score in his first league Old Firm derby appearance for Rangers was Joe Garner in September 2016.

Reo Hatate was directly involved in all three of Celtic's goals against Rangers in their 3-0 win over them in February (two goals, one assist); the last Celtic player to score in both of his first two Scottish Premiership Old Firm derbies for the club was Odsonne Édouard in April 2018.

How to follow: Watch Rangers vs Celtic live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, or follow in our dedicated live match blog featuring in-game highlights. Full match highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at the final whistle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Rangers

Team news: Dundee skipper Charlie Adam is a doubt for the cinch Premiership bottom club's clash with Aberdeen.

Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) are out for the season while Adam Legzdins (knee) remains out too.

Matty Kennedy remains out of the Aberdeen squad with a back issue.

Dylan McGeouch is unlikely to feature due to a slight niggle while Adam Montgomery's hamstring problem means he is still out for another three or four weeks.

Mikey Devlin (ankle) remains on the sidelines.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibernian

Opta stats

Dundee won their last home league match against Aberdeen 2-1 in October, their first home league win over them since December 2004; they had lost six in a row at home against the Dons in the Scottish Premiership before that win in October.

Aberdeen have won 13 of their last 14 league meetings with Dundee (L1), a span of games that began in August 2015.

Dundee have only won one of their last 16 league games (D4 L11), beating Hearts 2-1 in February, while they are winless in their last seven played at home (D2 L5).

Aberdeen have only enjoyed one win in their last 15 away league outings (D4 L10), a 1-0 victory over St. Johnstone in December.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee took charge of 53 league matches as Aberdeen boss from 2009 to 2010 (W13 D12 L28). This will be his first league match against his former club since a 7-2 defeat with Motherwell in February 2017, a match which included an Adam Rooney hat-trick for the Dons.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Hibernian

Team news: Hibernian will be without Ryan Porteous for Saturday's cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United at Easter Road as the centre-back begins a four-match suspension.

Manager Shaun Maloney has several injury concerns, with Matt Macey, Sylvester Jasper and Josh Campbell all in a race to be fit, while Demetri Mitchell, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis are out.

Paul Hanlon is fully fit after his recent lay-off and fellow centre-back Harry Clarke has a chance of being in the squad for the first time after being sidelined by injury since joining the club in January.

Dundee United could be without three key players for the trip to Edinburgh.

Ian Harkes is definitely out, while fellow midfielders Dylan Levitt and Calum Butcher are both doubtful.

Striker Max Biamou, who has not featured since November, remains sidelined.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Dundee United

Opta stats

After their 3-1 win over Dundee United in December, Hibernian are looking to pick up back-to-back victories over the Tangerines in the top-flight for the first time since December 2006 (run of three).

Dundee United have only lost one of their last 11 top-flight away games at Hibernian (W5 D5), a 2-1 defeat in November 2012 under Peter Houston.

Hibernian have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three home league games (W1 D2); they last kept four in a row at home in the top-flight in December 2009 under John Hughes.

After their 2-1 win at St. Mirren last time out, Dundee United are looking to pick up back-to-back away league victories for the first time since August 2020.

Excluding penalties, no side has scored fewer goals from set-pieces in the Scottish Premiership this season than Dundee United (4, level with St. Mirren and St. Johnstone), although on the other hand only St. Johnstone (4) have conceded fewer such goals than the Tangerines this term (6).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Motherwell

Team news: Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi returns from suspension for the cinch Premiership clash with St Mirren.

Three unnamed players have recovered from Covid and are available.

Mark O'Hara is back in training after missing two games with a minor injury while Barry Maguire is out for the season with a quad injury.

St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick is suspended after being sent off against Dundee United.

Jordan Jones could make a swifter-than-expected return from a shoulder injury after returning to training in midweek.

The winger will be assessed along with fellow fitness doubts Scott Tanser and Greg Kiltie, while Matt Millar (hamstring) remains out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Dundee United

Opta stats

Four of the last five league meetings between Motherwell and St. Mirren have been drawn, with the Steelmen winning the other 1-0 in April 2021.

St. Mirren have only lost two of their last seven visits to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership (W3 D2), with these defeats the only two times they failed to score in this time.

Motherwell are winless in their last 11 league games (D5 L6); no side has had a longer run without a win in the Scottish Premiership this season, with only opponents St. Mirren having as long a run in 2021-22 (11 games from October to December).

St. Mirren have lost four of their last five league games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 16 beforehand (W4 D8 L4). They did, however, win their last away league outing 1-0 at Dundee in March.

Motherwell have forced 524 pressed sequences in the Scottish Premiership this season (sequences starting in the opponent's defensive third where the opposition has 3 or fewer passes, and the sequence ends in their own half), more than any other side.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Scottish Premiership game between Celtic and Ross County

Team news: Ross County defender Kayne Ramsay is suspended for their cinch Premiership clash with Hearts.

The loan player was sent off against Celtic last time out and misses two matches.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer remains out following complications with a broken nose while recent signing Josh Sims has been working on his fitness.

Hearts are missing four key players for their trip to Dingwall.

It was revealed earlier this week that Beni Baningime has suffered cruciate ligament damage and will be out until the winter.

John Souttar has had a minor ankle operation and is likely to be out for the next few weeks, while Cammy Devlin (hamstring) and Michael Smith (back) are both in a race to be fit for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian in a fortnight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Livingston

Opta stats

Ross County have only won one of their last 17 Scottish Premiership games against Hearts (D9 L7), a 1-0 win in March 2017 after an Alex Schalk winner.

Hearts are unbeaten in their last eight Scottish Premiership away games at Ross County (W4 D4) since going down 2-1 in September 2013.

Ross County have won both of their last two home league games; they last won three on the bounce at home in the Scottish Premiership in April 2015 under Jim McIntyre (run of five).

Heart of Midlothian are unbeaten in four league matches (W3 D1), scoring exactly two goals in all four such fixtures. Hearts last scored 2+ goals in five consecutive Scottish Premiership games in December 2016, a run of six which included a 2-2 draw at Ross County.

Only Giorgos Giakoumakis (8 - 7 goals, 1 assist) has been directly involved in more Scottish Premiership goals in 2022 than both Ross County's Regan Charles-Cook (7 - 7 goals, 0 assists) and Hearts' Barrie McKay (7 - 1 goal, 6 assists).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Motherwell

Team news: Cammy MacPherson returns to the St Johnstone squad for the visit of Livingston in the cinch Premiership.

The midfielder missed the win over Motherwell before the international break through injury.

Defender James Brown will be assessed after returning from international duty with Malta while Craig Bryson, Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon remain on the sidelines.

Livingston boss David Martindale has no fresh injury concerns for his side's trip to Perth.

Bruce Anderson continues his recovery from an ankle problem sustained in training.

However, Martindale is hopeful the striker will be in action before the end of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and Livingston

Opta stats

After their 2-1 win over Livingston in February, St. Johnstone are looking to pick up back-to-back league wins over the Lions for the first since since January 2019.

Livingston have won two of their last three away league games at St. Johnstone (D1); in fact, the away side has won four of the last five league matches between these two clubs overall (D1).

St. Johnstone have won two of their last three home league games (L1); they had only won one of their previous 16 such matches before this (D7 L8).

Livingston have earned 51% of their league points this season away from home (19/37); only St. Mirren (56%) have picked up a higher proportion on their travels in the 2021-22 Scottish Premiership.

Livingston's Alan Forrest has had more shots following carries (35) than any other player in this season's Scottish Premiership, with three of his four league goals this season coming after a carry, also a league-high amount.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.