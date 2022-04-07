England Women call up Gabby George to face North Macedonia as Leah Williamson, Alex Greenwood and Lotte Wubben-Moy miss out

Gabby George has been called up by England after captain Leah Williamson, Alex Greenwood and Lotte Wubben-Moy were ruled out of Friday's World Cup qualifier in North Macedonia.

Williamson, named permanent captain this week, has travelled to Skopje but will not be involved in Friday's qualifier. The 25-year-old is now under concussion protocols having missing training earlier this week as a precaution after being assessed following Arsenal's match at the weekend.

Greenwood and Wubben-Moy did not make the trip, with Greenwood going back to Manchester City for rehabilitation for a persistent knee issue while Wubben-Moy returned to Arsenal to manage a thigh complaint.

Image: Gabby George has been called up by England

Everton defender George has received her first Lionesses call since World Cup qualifying in 2019, having left the WU23 squad - who were in Spain for a double-header this week against the Netherlands - to answer the senior call.

England seek to continue their unbeaten start to Group D against North Macedonia with the fixture kicking off at 7pm on Friday.

The Lionesses will conclude the international window against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park on Tuesday 12 April, with kick-off at 7.55pm. Sky Sports will provide dedicated live blogs and analysis of both matches.

Women's Euro 2022

The groups...

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, C3*, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

*Russia suspended until further notice

The venues...

Wembley Stadium (London)

Brentford Community Stadium (London)

Brighton and Hove Community Stadium (Brighton)

Manchester City Academy Stadium (Manchester)

Old Trafford (Manchester)

Stadium MK (Milton Keynes)

New York Stadium (Rotherham)

Bramall Lane (Sheffield)

St Mary's Stadium (Southampton)

Leigh Sports Village (Leigh)

The schedule...

Group stage:

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England vs Austria - kick off 8pm, Old Trafford

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Denmark - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Saturday July 9

Group C: C3 vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Italy - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick off 5pm, St Mary's

Group A: England v Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Netherlands v C3 - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick off 8pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Sweden vs C3 - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31