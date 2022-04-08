Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for March

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, April 11 at 3pm.

Sky Bet Championship

Ravel Morrison - DERBY COUNTY vs Barnsley - March 5

The Barnsley defenders were mesmerised as Morrison, after cleverly stepping over a Tom Lawrence pass, was played in by Luke Plange to cap off a delightful move with a deft dink.

Neco Williams - Swansea City vs FULHAM - March 8

Williams had already scored one in Fulham's five-star second-half display when he crowned the scoring. Chesting the ball into his scoring arc, he let fly with a gorgeous dipping volley.

Djed Spence - NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs Queens Park Rangers - March 16

Spence usually sets up others, but this was all his own work. One touch 30 yards out to set himself before a strike so sweet, it bent beguilingly this way and that before bulging the net.

Sky Bet League One

Aaron Morley - Gillingham vs BOLTON WANDERERS - March 5

So certain was Morley that he had caught his whipped curler over Gillingham 'keeper Aaron Chapman to perfection, he was already running off in celebration as it dipped into the net.

Gavin Whyte - OXFORD UNITED vs Burton Albion - March 5

As he stepped up to put his laces through the ball on the edge of the Burton area, Whyte was able to judge just the right amount of slice to send it spinning into the top far corner.

Danny Mayor - PLYMOUTH ARGYLE vs Cheltenham Town - March 22

The true genius of Mayor's artistry is in the disguise of his intentions. In one effortless movement, he caressed a bouncing ball off the outside of his right foot to arc it into the net.

Sky Bet League Two

Elliot Anderson - BRISTOL ROVERS vs Harrogate - March 12

There was something Maradona-esque about the way Anderson slalomed his way through the Harrogate defence, showing the ball, then dragging it away before finding the bottom corner.

Jamie Proctor - PORT VALE vs Sutton United - March 26

Now at his 15th club, has Proctor ever hit the technical heights of combining a dramatic leg kick with the swish of his right boot to send a thigh-high volley thudding into the Sutton net?

Paul Smyth - LEYTON ORIENT vs Barrow - March 26

As Barrow 'keeper Paul Farman came out to meet him, Smyth sized up the situation in an instant, spun around and in the same movement looped home an impeccably-judged shot.