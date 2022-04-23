EFL Awards 2022: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Harry Wilson, Dominic Solanke shortlisted for Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season

Watch the Football Awards section of the 2022 EFL awards in an exclusive live stream on the Sky Sports app on Sunday April 24.
Saturday 23 April 2022 23:11, UK
Aleksandar Mitrovic, Harry Wilson and Dominic Solanke are in the running to be named Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season at the 2022 EFL Awards.
The winners will be announced on Sunday, April 24 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, and the event will be streamed live in the Sky Sports app.
Fulham's Mitrovic has scored 38 times so far which saw him break the record for the most goals scored in a Championship season. His strikes, coupled with the creativity of team-mate Wilson, who has contributed 14 assists and scored 10 himself, have powered Fulham to the top of the division.
Striker Solanke, the division's second-highest scorer, is also in the three-man shortlist for the award having netted 24 goals to push Bournemouth into automatic promotion contention.
In Sky Bet League One, midfielders Scott Twine and Barry Bannan are up against Rotherham United striker Michael Smith for the Sky Bet Player of the Season award. Twine's 15 goals and 12 assists have helped MK Dons' promotion push. The ability and experience of Sheffield Wednesday's Bannan has shone through all season with an array of match-winning performances. Smith has been a consistent top performer for Rotherham United with 18 goals to his name.
In Sky Bet League Two, Forest Green Rovers have two players in contention in Kane Wilson and Matty Stevens, while Newport County's goalscoring machine Dominic Telford completes the list. Wilson has combined his dribbling ability and pinpoint crossing to the tune of 13 assists whilst Steven's goals have been a key factor in Forest Green's excellent season. Telford scored 22 goals in 19 games in a wonderful four-month stretch.
The EFL Young Player of the Season Awards will be given out divisionally for the first time to recognise the best young talent in the League. In the Championship, Nottingham Forest duo Brennan Johnson and Djed Spence are up against Fulham's Fabio Carvalho.
In League One, Portsmouth's goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu makes the list. Dan Neil of Sunderland and Paddy Lane of Fleetwood Town - who signed in the summer from Hyde United four tiers below the Cod Army - will also be vying for the accolade.
Two defensive players make the shortlist in League Two, Bristol Rovers' Connor Taylor and Shadrach Ogie of Leyton Orient. Newport County's Finn Azaz is also nominated.
The Football Manager Teams of the Season will be announced on the night with a manager and starting XI chosen for each individual division.
Clubs will also be commended for their work off the pitch, with the Your Move Community Club of the Season set to be announced alongside the Community Project of the Season and PFA Player in the Community.
New for 2022 the EFL will also be presenting Diversity and Sustainability Awards alongside the Kin + Carta Family Club of the Season and Supporter of the Season.
The League's two most prestigious awards, the Contribution to League Football and Sir Tom Finney Award, will be given out on the night.
Awarded to recipients who have had an outstanding career and contributed exceptionally to the EFL, previous winners include Kevin Phillips, Rickie Lambert and Joe Thompson.
Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season:
Aleksandar Mitrovic - Fulham
Dominic Solanke - Bournemouth
Harry Wilson - Fulham
Sky Bet League One Player of the Season:
Barry Bannan - Sheffield Wednesday
Michael Smith - Rotherham United
Scott Twine - Milton Keynes Dons
Sky Bet League Two Player of the Season:
Matty Stevens - Forest Green Rovers
Dominic Telford - Newport County
Kane Wilson - Forest Green Rovers
Championship Young Player of the Season:
Fabio Carvalho - Fulham
Brennan Johnson - Nottingham Forest
Djed Spence - Nottingham Forest
League One Young Player of the Season:
Gavin Bazunu - Portsmouth
Paddy Lane - Fleetwood Town
Dan Neil - Sunderland AFC
League Two Young Player of the Season:
Finn Azaz - Newport County
Shadrach Ogie - Leyton Orient
Connor Taylor - Bristol Rovers
LFE Apprentice of the Season - Championship:
Ryan Howley - Coventry City
Jordan James - Birmingham City
Jevon Mills - Hull City
LFE Apprentice of the Season - League One:
Freddie Draper - Lincoln City
Ayodeji Elerewe - Charlton Athletic
Michael Williams - Crewe Alexandra
LFE Apprentice of the Season - League Two:
Alex Aitken - Stevenage
Junior Tchamadeu - Colchester United
Ethan Brierley - Rochdale
Football Manager Teams of the Season:
To be announced on the night
Your Move Community Club of the Season:
Middlesborough - North East & Yorkshire
Blackpool - North West
Derby County - Midlands
AFC Wimbledon - London
Plymouth Argyle - South West & Wales
Milton Keynes Dons - South East & East
One overall winner will be announced on the night
Community Project of the Season:
Championship - Preston North End
League One - Burton Albion
League Two - Swindon Town
PFA Players in the Community:
Championship - Billy Mitchell, Millwall
League One - Ryan Inniss, Charlton Athletic
League Two - Omar Beckles, Leyton Orient
Kin + Carta Family Club of the Season:
Ipswich Town
Milton Keynes Dons
Sheffield United
Diversity Award:
Blackburn Rovers
Exeter City
Preston North End
Environmental Sustainability Award:
To be announced on the night
Supporter of the Season:
Mark Crowther - Luton Town
Cath Dyer - Swansea City
Sue Taylor - Burton Albion
Sir Tom Finney Award:
To be announced on the night
Contribution to League Football:
To be announced on the night
2022 Goal of the Season:
To be announced on the night