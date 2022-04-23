EFL goals and round-up: Peterborough and Oldham relegated; Forest Green promoted

Peterborough were relegated from the Championship following a 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest.

Sam Surridge netted the only goal just before half-time as third-bottom Posh joined Derby and Barnsley in dropping to League One.

Meanwhile, Forest, up to fourth, look virtually assured of a play-off place.

Second-placed Bournemouth claimed what could be a vital point in dramatic fashion as Dominic Solanke's stoppage-time penalty earned them a 1-1 draw at home against already-promoted Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's 41st goal of the season put the Cottagers - who knew a win would all but confirm them as champions - ahead in the 56th minute before Solanke replied with a spot-kick in the eighth minute of time added on.

Bournemouth go two points clear of third-placed Huddersfield, over whom they have two games in hand.

Luton are fifth after being held to a 1-1 draw by Blackpool at Kenilworth Road, where Gary Madine's 55th-minute penalty cancelled out Elijah Adebayo's early opener.

And Sheffield United remain sixth following a 1-0 home win over Cardiff sealed by Iliman Ndiaye's header.

Three points worse off in seventh are Millwall, who secured a 2-2 draw at Birmingham thanks to a 98th-minute penalty of their own, scored by Benik Afobe.

It was a second equaliser for the Lions, with the hosts netting through Juninho Bacuna and then a Lyle Taylor spot-kick after Oliver Burke had levelled.

Middlesbrough's quest for the play-offs looks all but over after a 1-1 draw at Swansea extended their winless run to five games. Riley McGree's goal for Boro was quickly cancelled out by Michael Obafemi.

Reading's survival was confirmed despite suffering a 3-0 loss at Hull, for whom Keane Lewis-Potter scored twice either side of an Alfie Jones effort.

Relegated Derby lost 3-1 at home to Bristol City. Andreas Weimann and Antoine Semenyo put the Robins two goals up, Craig Forsyth pulled a goal back for the Rams, and Timm Klose then wrapped up the away win.

Elsewhere, Jacob Brown notched the winner as Stoke beat QPR 1-0 at the bet365 Stadium, and West Brom and Coventry drew 0-0 at The Hawthorns, with Albion denied victory in stoppage time when Ben Wilson saved Karlan Grant's penalty.

Play-off hopefuls Blackburn play Lancashire rivals Preston on Monday.

Sky Bet League One

Wigan were unable to clinch promotion from Sky Bet League One as Plymouth held them to a 1-1 draw and Rotherham and MK Dons both won.

Luke Jephcott put play-off hopefuls Argyle ahead at the DW Stadium before Jack Whatmough rescued a point for Latics 16 minutes from time.

Dan Barlaser scored at both ends as second-placed Rotherham produced a 2-1 comeback victory at home to Oxford.

Barlaser slid the ball into his own net after 10 minutes, but Rarmani Edmonds-Green headed the Millers level on the stroke of half-time.

Rotherham went ahead through a Barlaser penalty midway through the second half and Oxford's defeat means their play-off hopes are over.

Harry Darling and Daniel Harvie struck as MK Dons beat Morecambe 2-0 at home.

The Dons are level on points with Rotherham and three behind Wigan having played a game more than their rivals.

Sunderland thrashed 10-man Cambridge 5-1 to climb into fourth.

Ross Stewart opened the scoring from the penalty spot after U's defender Lloyd Jones had been sent off for a 12th-minute foul on the Scot.

Elliot Embleton doubled the lead before Paul Digby instantly volleyed Cambridge back into the contest.

But Stewart soon grabbed his 24th goal of the season and Nathan Broadhead and Danny Batth wrapped up victory in the second half.

Plymouth drop to fifth and Wycombe fill the final play-off spot in sixth after overcoming Sheffield Wednesday.

Jordan Obita scored Wycombe's winner after 62 minutes to take them above Wednesday, who drop to seventh.

The Owls are a point behind Plymouth and Wycombe but have two games left to play compared to their rivals' one.

Doncaster maintained mathematical hopes of avoiding relegation by beating Burton 2-0.

Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell saved Gassan Ahadme's penalty before Joe Dodoo headed the hosts in front.

Josh Martin added a second 15 minutes from time, but Rovers are now three points behind Fleetwood with an inferior goal difference of 28 and have only one game left to play.

Fleetwood moved out of the bottom four at Gillingham's expense with a 1-1 draw against relegation rivals AFC Wimbledon.

Luke McCormick gave the Dons - without a win since December 7 - a 22nd-minute lead.

But Joe Garner equalised two minutes from time to leave AFC Wimbledon on the brink of dropping into League Two.

Gillingham are level on points with Fleetwood, who have two games left to play compared to the Kent club's one, after losing 3-1 at Portsmouth.

Ronan Curtis (2) and Clark Robertson scored for Pompey, with Ryan Jackson replying for the Gills.

Already-relegated Crewe drew 1-1 at home to Ipswich, with Tom Lowery cancelling out Conor Chaplin's effort.

Accrington survived the dismissal of goalkeeper Toby Savin to beat Lincoln 2-1.

Stanley led through an Adam Jackson own goal and Colby Bishop's 13th goal of the season.

Savin was sent off after 61 minutes for handling outside his penalty area.

Jayden Stockley and Chuks Aneke were on target as Charlton beat Shrewsbury 2-0.

Bolton claimed a 2-1 victory at Cheltenham with second-half goals from Kieran Sadlier and Amadou Bakayoko, the latter scoring from the spot. Aaron Ramsey managed a late consolation for the Robins.

Sky Bet League Two

Forest Green sealed promotion to Sky Bet League One for the first time after drawing 0-0 at Bristol Rovers.

The point was enough to secure the Cotswold club automatic promotion in their fifth season in the English Football League and with three games to play.

At the other end of the table, Oldham were relegated out of the EFL for the first time in their 115-year history amid ugly scenes at Boundary Park, which forced their 2-1 defeat to Salford to be suspended.

The game was halted by referee Bobby Madley with 11 minutes remaining as home fans spilled on to the pitch in protest at Oldham's owners.

Madley took the players back to the dressing room and it was announced the game had been abandoned in a bid to get hundreds of supporters off the pitch before the game was restarted behind closed doors at 6.28pm.

Oldham midfielder Davis Keillor-Dunn's penalty cancelled out Matt Smith's early opener for Salford, but Brandon Thomas-Asante headed the visitors back in front in first-half stoppage time.

After the game had been restarted, the final 11 minutes plus time added on produced little further goalmouth action, meaning the result remained at 2-1.

Forest Green, promoted from the National League via the play-offs in 2017, saw their lead at the top cut to three points, but are assured of a top-three finish.

Exeter and Northampton remain on course to join them in the third tier as they both won, while Port Vale dropped out of the top three after losing at Walsall.

Exeter made it six wins in seven matches as goals in either half from Timothee Dieng and Matt Jay earned them a 2-0 home win against Rochdale.

Northampton climbed into the automatic promotion places after winning 4-2 at Leyton Orient.

The Cobblers raced into a 4-0 lead through Mitch Pinnock, Jon Guthrie and Josh Eppiah's double before Orient responded through Theo Archibald and Jordan Brown either side of half-time.

Orient finished the game with 10 men after Shadrach Ogie was shown a straight red card for clashing with Northampton's Danny Rose.

Vale were dealt a blow in their bid for automatic promotion as they lost 2-0 at Walsall, who scored second-half goals through Sam Perry and Emmanuel Osadebe.

Mansfield kept their faint hopes of automatic promotion alive as goals ineither half from Jamie Murphy and Lucas Akins secured them a 2-0 home win against Crawley, who had James Tilley sent off for two yellow cards.

Sutton slipped to seventh after losing 1-0 at Barrow, with John Rooney scoring the decisive goal in the second half before visiting defender Robert Milsom saw his penalty saved by Paul Farman.

Barrow played the final 22 minutes with 10 men after Josh Kay was sent off for two bookable offences.

Tranmere's play-off bid suffered a setback as they lost 2-0 at Stevenage, who guaranteed their safety thanks to Luke Norris's double, the first from the penalty spot.

Swindon kept their play-off hopes alive with a 3-0 win at Hartlepool, where Harry McKirdy fired a double and Mathieu Baudry added a late third.

Bradford snapped a six-game winless run and registered their first home victory under manager Mark Hughes by beating already-relegated Scunthorpe 2-1.

Jamie Walker and Charles Vernam put City 2-0 inside five minutes before Scunthorpe pulled one back through Alex Bass' own goal before half-time.

Harrogate halted a run of four straight defeats with a 3-0 home win against Carlisle.

First-half headers from Jack Diamond and Rory McArdle put Harrogate in control and Diamond notched his second in time added on.