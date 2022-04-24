Jonas Eidevall Arsenal exclusive: How to handle the pressure of a WSL title race with Chelsea

"It's a perspective. You come into big games and you get a physical response, a dry mouth or a raised heartbeat. You can view it as feeling uncomfortable and driving your anxiety, or that it is your body's response to something really important happening, and you need that to be alive."

Jonas Eidevall has not always been a thrill-seeker. He gave up his first managerial role because, like a lot of colleagues he sees, he "enjoyed the training - but the match days were just too stressful".

A lot changed in the 12 years before Eidevall jumped at the chance to manage Arsenal last summer. He has always been mindful and in less pressured assistant coaching roles soon realised he missed that buzz, that nervous anticipation of putting his decisions on the line.

"I wanted to go back after that and almost wanted to master those situations, and feel grateful for them," the Swedish boss tells Sky Sports. "I'm trying to look at it as if my body and mind are trying to be prepared for something really important and I need to enjoy that whenever I get the opportunity."

That awareness of, and response to, any one moment is something he is drilling into his players in the final weeks of the season, with Arsenal's fate out of their own hands in the WSL title race.

Deep down, the sense of frustration at having led almost from the word go until giving up top spot to Chelsea in February could hamper his players' mentality, and so too the pressure of having to be perfect in the hope that any Blues stumble would give them another chance.

With that in mind, the old adage of taking things one game at a time rings especially true in his coaching message.

"It's very, very difficult to be nervous and task-oriented at the same time," he says. "Focus on the process, focus on what you are going to do, stay present, focus on solving problems and challenges together and you will be fine. Start thinking about what ifs, different outcomes, and your mind will wander away.

"I view the run-in that we have to just give everything, and try to be very focussed on the things that we can control, and take advantage of all the seconds we have in Sunday's game to play."

One factor in keeping his players' focus on beating Everton this weekend has been a warts-and-all, clear-the-air review of last weekend's FA Cup exit to their title rivals, which left Eidevall especially annoyed with the ease he felt his side surrendered.

He says: "Nothing came as a surprise from that game. We performed poorly, we should have higher expectations on ourselves.

"Of course, it's football and life, it will happen, but if we want to be the team we want to be, that can't happen very often. This week we have really focused on putting things right."

By the time they take to the pitch in the North West on Sunday evening, Emma Hayes' side will have already finished a London derby with Tottenham, with any slip-up opening the door for the Gunners to regain top spot.

Of course, Eidevall will be aware of the score. But his methods and message will not change. Control the controllables, let everything else deal with itself.

"We can't control anything about how Chelsea play, or how other teams play against Chelsea," he says. "All we can do is affect our own performance, and that will control our results in a big way too. That's our mental challenge, and what we have to be very good at."