EFL goals and round-up: Bournemouth hold on to second; Wigan win L1

Dominic Solanke's 30th goal of the season helped Bournemouth retain the advantage over Nottingham Forest in the race for automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea forward's 21st-minute effort, followed by two in the second half from Philip Billing, secured a 3-0 win and ended Blackburn's play-off chances.

It kept the Cherries three points ahead of Forest, 5-1 winners over Swansea, ahead of the pair's meeting in midweek.

It also means Fulham's coronation as champions will have to wait until at least Monday, when a win against Luton will provide confirmation.

A second-half Sam Surridge hat-trick, including two goals in four minutes, kept Forest's challenge alive.

Having taken a 23rd-minute lead when Jack Colback's deflected effort went in for a Cyrus Christie own goal, Steve Cooper's side were soon pegged back by Michael Obafemi - but Surridge's hat-trick and Alex Mighten's late strike set up a potentially decisive clash on Tuesday.

Huddersfield remain in fourth but automatic promotion is essentially now beyond them, such is their inferior goal difference, after their 2-1 win at Coventry.

Harry Toffolo's fourth goal in six matches put the hosts ahead and January signing Tino Anjorin's penalty - his first for the club - doubled the advantage before Viktor Gyokeres pulled one back late on.

Middlesbrough remain in the hunt for a play-off place after a 3-1 win at home to Stoke.

Matt Crooks' 10th and 11th goals of the season either side of a Lewis Baker own goal retained Boro's interest in the promotion race despite a late Nick Powell consolation.

However, Millwall's hopes of sneaking in on the last day of the regular season require a significant change in goal difference despite their 3-0 win over Peterborough.

Benik Afobe and George Saville scored in the second half either side of a Josh Knight own goal. They remain three points behind sixth-placed Sheffield United with one match to play but are six goals worse off.

In the mid-table safety zone, West Brom beat Reading courtesy of a solitary 78th-minute Karlan Grant goal, while Daniel Johnson scored twice as Preston came from behind to beat relegated Barnsley 3-1.

Johnson quickly cancelled out Aiden Marsh's 17th-minute opener and then doubled his tally shortly after half-time, with Riis Jakobsen's 19th goal of the season sealing victory.

Relegated Derby beat Blackpool 2-0 when Malcolm Ebiowei and Eiran Cashin scored late in the second half after goalkeeper Kelle Roos saved Gary Madine's first-half penalty.

Bristol City swept aside Hull 5-0 thanks to two goals apiece from Andi Weimann and Chris Martin, with Antoine Semenyo adding the other.

Will Vaulks' 83rd-minute penalty secured a late 1-1 draw for Cardiff after Jeremie Bela had given visitors Birmingham a first-half lead.

Sky Bet League One

Only Crewe's relegation was confirmed heading into a thrilling Sky Bet League One finale on Saturday afternoon, and with plenty to be decided it was Wigan who ended up being crowned champions after a comfortable 3-0 win at Shrewsbury.

Will Keane's second-half double followed a Josh Vela own goal to ensure the Latics finished top of League One for a third time in seven years.

Wigan will be joined in the Championship next season by Rotherham, who relegated Gillingham in the process of a 2-0 win that helped them finish second.

It means MK Dons must settle for third. Scott Twine scored four times as they ran out 5-0 winners over Plymouth Argyle, who agonisingly dropped out of the play-off spots as a result.

Argyle were ultimately beaten to sixth by Wycombe, who will meet MK Dons in the play-off semi-finals after recording a final-day 2-1 win at Burton.

The other play-off semi-final will see fourth-placed Sheffield Wednesday, 4-1 winners over Portsmouth on Saturday, take on Sunderland, who won 1-0 away at Morecambe.

At the other end of the table, both AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers needed miracles to stay up, and it was not to be for either side.

Wimbledon suffered their first relegation since they reformed in 2002, with a 4-3 home loss to Accrington making it a sorry 27 league games without win.

Doncaster needed to score roughly a goal every three minutes, the maths suggested, to have any hope of staying up, and their 1-1 draw at Oxford confirmed what had been all-but inevitable heading into the weekend.

With Gillingham occupying the final spot, it was relief for Fleetwood Town, who lost 4-2 at Bolton but stayed up on goal difference.

The dead-rubber matches across the league saw Cambridge draw 2-2 with Cheltenham, Ipswich beat Charlton 4-0, and Lincoln overcome relegated Crewe 2-1.

Sky Bet League Two

Harrogate ruined Forest Green's promotion party with a 3-1 victory as Rovers relinquished top spot in Sky Bet League Two for the first time since September.

Jack Muldoon put Harrogate ahead from the spot in the first half before Jamille Matt levelled with his 19th goal of the season, also from the penalty spot.

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond regained the lead for Harrogate a minute after the restart and substitute Lloyd Curry clinched the win on 72 minutes.

Northampton no longer have control of their own destiny in the race for a top-three finish after being held to a 1-1 draw by already promoted Exeter City.

The Cobblers needed to win both remaining games to guarantee promotion but Sam Nombe cancelled out Mitch Pinnock's superb opener to open the door to Port Vale, who are at home to Newport on Monday.

Hat-trick hero Aaron Collins snatched a 95th-minute winner as promotion-chasing Bristol Rovers twice overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Rochdale 4-3.

Dale took a two-goal lead into the break after Luke Charman scored in the ninth minute and added a second eight minutes later.

Sam Finley brought Rovers back into the game with a composed finish in the 53rd minute but Dale restored their two-goal lead on the hour mark when Matt Done teed up Corey O'Keeffe.

Rovers hit back when Antony Evans slid an intelligent delivery across the face of goal for Collins to convert. They then drew level in the 89th minute through Collins he clinched all three points in the 95th minute when turning home Elliott Anderson's header.

Rovers' Paul Coutts was sent off in the last few seconds during a melee in his own penalty area.

Swindon climbed into the play-off positions after goals from Josh Davison and Louie Reed earned them a 2-1 win over Barrow.

Matt Platt restored parity late on with a header before Reed rounded off a brilliant individual performance to earn all three points with a close-range goal in the 85th minute.

Goals from Theo Archibald and Aaron Drinan gave Leyton Orient their third win in the last four away games with a 2-0 victory at Crawley Town, who have now lost three games in a row following the suspension of head coach John Yems.

Bradford City ended play-off contenders Sutton's 19-game unbeaten home run with an emphatic 4-1 win.

Charles Vernam scored twice for Mark Hughes' side, taking his tally to eight for the season, before Yann Songo'o and Andy Cook wrapped it up late on.

Alistair Smith scored Sutton's goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Relegated Scunthorpe drew 1-1 at home to Hartlepool United and Tranmere heaped more misery on Oldham with a comfortable 2-0 win.

Carlisle won their last home game of the season as they beat Stevenage 2-1 at Brunton Park thanks to goals from Joe Riley and Lewis Alessandra.

Freddie Sears scored twice as Colchester United played out a 2-2 draw with Walsall, whose goals came from Brendan Kiernan and George Miller.