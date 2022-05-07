Championship goals, round-up: Sheffield United and Luton make play-offs; Middlesbrough, Millwall miss out

Sheffield United secured a play-off spot after sweeping aside champions Fulham 4-0.

Knowing a win would guarantee the extension of their season, the Blades were 3-0 up after 25 minutes following goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

Enda Stevens rounded off the scoring early in the second half, with Nottingham Forest next up in the play-offs for Paul Heckingbottom's men.

Harry Cornick's moment of quick-thinking on the stroke of half-time saw Luton secure their Championship play-off place with a 1-0 victory over Reading.

Up against a side who had nothing to play for, a win was all the hosts needed and they managed it thanks to Cornick's 13th goal of the season.

Middlesbrough were unable to clinch a Championship play-off spot as they fell to a 4-1 defeat at Preston on the final day of the season.

Chris Wilder's men needed to win to give themselves a chance of leapfrogging either Sheffield United or Luton into the last two available positions.

But Alan Browne's strike, Emil Riis Jakobsen's double and Dael Fry's own goal settled the contest in Preston's favour, with Marcus Tavernier's reply proving nothing more than a consolation for Middlesbrough, who had Paddy McNair sent off.

Millwall suffered final-day disappointment as Kieffer Moore's late goal sent them to a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth and ended their play-off dreams.

Gary Rowett's side went into their last Sky Bet Championship match of the season needing a win and hoping other results went their way to seal a top-six finish.

But despite a spirited effort, they came up just short as they were unable to break down a Cherries side still putting on a display despite securing promotion to the Premier League in midweek.

Huddersfield enjoyed the perfect preparation for their Championship play-off campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bristol City.

The Terriers, who moved up to third with victory, extended their unbeaten run to seven games thanks to two strikes before the interval.

Harry Toffolo opened the scoring after a smart solo run with Danny Ward doubling the hosts' lead.

Fourth-placed Nottingham Forest will play Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after they were held to a dramatic 1-1 draw at Hull.

With the game going nowhere, Forest substitute Brennan Johnson converted a stoppage-time penalty after Tom Huddlestone was adjudged to have fouled Sam Surridge.

But with Forest's fans in party mode, Hull equalised just two minutes later through Keane Lewis-Potter, who impressively powered home Lewie Coyle's cross from the right.

Blackburn turned on the style for departing manager Tony Mowbray as he signed off with a 2-1 win against Birmingham at St. Andrew's.

Goal of the season contenders from John Buckley and Ben Brereton Diaz put Rovers comfortably in charge by half-time as Mowbray, 58, prepares to bow out after five years and 267 games in the Ewood Park hotseat.

Kristian Pedersen pulled one back late on but it was not enough to deny Blackburn's 10th away success of the season.

Sammie Szmodics scored twice as already-relegated Peterborough bowed out of the Championship with a thumping 5-0 victory against a much-changed Blackpool at London Road.

Jonson Clarke-Harris set Posh on their way in the first half, before Szmodics hit two in eight minutes and further strikes from Jack Marriott and Jack Taylor rounded off a rampant afternoon.

West Brom ended their Championship season with an emphatic 4-0 win to pile even more misery on relegated Barnsley.

Karlan Grant's penalty gave the Baggies the lead, before Adam Reach doubled it five minutes before the break. One more from Matt Clarke and another from Grant made sure of a resounding victory.

Derby's hopes of ending a traumatic season on a high were crushed by Jordan Hugill's second-half goal which gave Cardiff a 1-0 win.

Andre Gray came off the bench to score his 10th goal of the season to provide Mark Warburton with a winning end to his three-year reign at QPR as the visitors won 1-0 at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Meanwhile, Stoke and Coventry shared the spoils in an entertaining 1-1 draw to finish the season.

Viktor Gyokeres rifled the visitors ahead in the 14th minute, but Sam Clucas levelled for the hosts two minutes before the break with a fine strike.