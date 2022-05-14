Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk forced off injured for Liverpool in FA Cup final against Chelsea

Mohamed Salah was forced off with what looked to be a groin injury for Liverpool in the FA Cup final win against Chelsea, while Virgil van Dijk completed the 90 minutes but did not resurface for extra-time.

Salah sat down on the pitch just after the half-hour mark holding his groin, and despite getting himself back to his feet, walked off to be replaced by Diogo Jota - who has scored 23 goals for club and country this season.

Van Dijk was brought off before extra-time started, with Joel Matip coming on in his absence, and told ITV after the game: "We're going to check it out. I felt in the first half when I sprinted, I felt a twinge behind my knee, I played on.

"In the end, I can't risk it for the team and I need to trust Joel. Hopefully it will be fine."

Asked about Salah's condition, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told ITV: "I think Mo is a bit worse than Virg, he is okay. He felt it a little bit. I hope he will be fine. We have the squad."

Van Dijk seemed in good spirits after the game, however, dancing in the dressing room with the FA Cup while his team-mates sang his name.

Midfielder Fabinho missed out altogether with a hamstring injury sustained against Aston Villa midweek.

Liverpool went on to win the game 6-5 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in 120 minutes.

Klopp's side have key fixtures ahead with this year's Champions League final in Paris on May 28, as well as their remaining Premier League fixtures at Southampton on Tuesday and their final-day game against Wolves at Anfield on May 22.

Image: Jurgen Klopp consoles Mohamed Salah after he was forced off in the first half

The forward has scored 30 Liverpool goals this term, as well as two for Egypt, and is an instrumental part of the Reds' historic bid for a quadruple.

Back in February, the 29-year-old scored twice and assisted another in a 6-0 victory over struggling Leeds to take his goal involvements tally to 160 - a new record for an African player in the Premier League.

Salah is yet to commit his long-term future at Anfield, with negotiations over his contract situation ongoing - the Egypt international's current deal expires in 2023.

Liverpool's remaining games - will Salah be fit for them?

May 17 - Southampton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Wolves (h) Premier League

May 28 - Real Madrid (n) Champions League final