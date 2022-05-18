Europa League: Steven Davis looking to extend Rangers stay after Seville final

Rangers' veteran midfielder Steven Davis is hoping for more success as he plans contract talks after the Europa League and Scottish Cup finals.

Davis has a second chance of European glory with Rangers as he prepares for their Seville final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 37-year-old was also part of the Ibrox side who lost the UEFA Cup final to Zenit St Petersburg in 2008.

If he features against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night, he will be only the fifth player in the club's history to appear in two European finals.

Legendary figures John Greig, Sandy Jardine, Dave Smith and Willie Johnston played in the 1967 European Cup Winners' Cup final and again five years later when they defeated Dynamo Moscow 3-2 to lift the trophy.

"To think 14 years ago I was there with Manchester and we are back in that position again, especially with what the club has been through as well," Davis told Sky Sports.

"I think there are similarities within the team, especially in terms of the unity and the togetherness.

"We fell short in Manchester in 2008, but hopefully we can go and lift the trophy this time and create a special memory.

"If we can replicate some of the performances that we have done over the season, it will give us a really good opportunity to win the trophy and show what we are made of."

Davis, who returned to Rangers for a second spell in 2019, is out of contract in the summer but is hopeful of remaining at Ibrox next season.

"We've got two massive games to come," the Northern Ireland captain added with the Scottish Cup final also to come on Saturday.

Image: Davis was part of Rangers UEFA Cup final team in 2008

"We're just going to get the best and the most out of that, get our hands on two trophies by the end of the season and then we will have discussions.

"I'd love to be a part of this club moving forward, it's a huge club. I've spent a lot of my career here, enjoyed every moment of it and hopefully there's more to come."

Rangers lost the Scottish Premiership title to Celtic this season, but still have the chance to finish this season with a European trophy and domestic cup.

Image: Davis is in his second spell at Rangers

Davis is relishing the chance to achieve his ultimate dream.

"Getting to a European final isn't something that happens too often," he said.

"I've had a long career and being in this position for the second time is an incredible feeling to be going again and playing on that stage.

"I think there will be a big buzz about the place, and everyone will try and do their best to try and win the game.

"It is an incredible achievement this far, but we have still got one more stage to go and we're determined to lift that trophy."